Kaizer Chiefs forward Bimenyimana consulting Sono and Mbesuma 'not to be destroyed by negativity'

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana's representative Rui Frois has revealed the steps they have taken to help the struggling Kaizer Chiefs player.

Bimenyimana is Chiefs' top scorer this season

But he has been struggling of late

Steps have been taken to keep him motivated amidst his dry spell

WHAT HAPPENED? Bimenyimana is Chiefs’ leading goal-scorer with seven goals this season but has not scored a single goal in 2023. Four of Bimenyimana’s goals have come from penalties, including a hat-trick of spot kicks against Stellenbosch.

That has seen him fall out of favour with Chiefs fans who have been booing him during matches due to the rate at which he misses scoring opportunities. To help the Burundi international rediscover his scoring touch, Frois says they have sought the council of ex-players who know this kind of situation.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: " As the player’s representative we have made it our duty to make sure that the boy is not destroyed by all this negativity," Frois told KickOff.

"We cannot control how so and so feels about the player but what we aim to do is to give support to the boy so that he does a job for the club. He is the club’s top goal scorer and needs to be given the support to get his scoring boots back instead of being discouraged.

"His goals have helped Chiefs get to where they are now, and he will bring smiles again. It is unfortunate that some people feed on negativity instead of being positive. Why want to victimise your top goal scorer who is only in his first season at the club and has helped the team the most with his goals?

"Why should you be wanting to bring down the morale of the player? Luckily, the boy has already realised that he needs to stand strong, and we have engaged former players like Jomo Sono and Collins Mbesuma to offer guidance and motivation through these trying times.

"For us, we will get the best support that we can for the player to make sure that he continues helping Chiefs. He will come out stronger out of all this and will be scoring goals again soon with fans celebrating those goals again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bimenyimana's struggles are a reflection of how Chiefs have been battling for good form as a team this season. The Soweto giants have been sharply criticised by fans and media alike, especially around the club's transfer policies and coach Arthur Zwane's tactics and team selection.

The players have also not been spared from criticism with the goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers all facing the fans' wrath at various points this season.

Just last week Bimenyimana and January signing Christian Saile Basomboli failed to click as twin strikers against Richards Bay and faced censure from unhappy fans despite a 1-0 victory.

Bimenyimana's dry spell has even worried Burundi coach Etienne Ndayiragije who fears that his poor club form might spill into the national team when Amakhosi forward reports for camp later this month.

Ndayiragije has promised to sit down with the forward and try to establish where he is going wrong.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIMENYIMANA? Chiefs switch attention from the Premier Soccer League campaign to the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 and host Casric Stars on Sunday.

Bimenyimana will be hoping to break his 2023 goal drought by scoring against the National First Division side.