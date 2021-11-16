Kaizer Chiefs forward Billiat retires from international football

Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe forward Khama Billiat has announced his retirement from international football.

The 31-year-old called his time with the national team a day after the Warriors completed their 2022 Fifa World Cup campaign.

Since making his national team debut in the 1-0 win over Mali in March 2011 in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Billiat went on to represent Zimbabwe in over 40 games.

Following his decision to end his international career, he has disqualified himself from January’s Afcon tournament.

“It was all a dream. When I was young, I always dreamt of representing the country, playing for the national team,” said Billiat announced in a statement on Monday.

“The dream which seemed far-fetched for a young Khama in Mufakose came when I least expected it. The first day I donned the Warriors badge, I vowed to enjoy myself and always lift the country's spirits.

“Scoring a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals is one moment I still relive in my mind even up to date. It is one of the special moments I have experienced wearing the coveted yellow jersey. The feeling of scoring in a packed stadium for your nation is inexplicable.”

Billiat featured at the 2017 and 2019 Afcon finals, scoring in the later edition against Uganda in a group game.

“I have met so many teammates, coached at the national team and I appreciate every relationship I have built along the way. By playing for the Warriors, I have improved immensely as a player [and] it is an opportunity I will forever cherish," he added.

“However, every story no matter how beautiful has an ending. This is probably the heaviest decision I have ever had to take in my life, but it is a decision I make with a patriotic heart. Like those who had to pave way for our generation of Warriors stars to emerge, I have decided to retire from international football.

Article continues below

“I believe it is now time for me to pave way for new talent to blossom and serve the country in the same way that I did, or even better. I will forever be indebted to those who took chance on me and moulded me into the international player I grew to become. Thank you, Zimbabwe for supporting me and my teammates, for showing love with each outing.”