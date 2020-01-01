Kaizer Chiefs forward Billiat opens up about challenges faced in SA

The highly-rated player, who arrived in the country just before he turned 20 in 2010, urged his compatriots to continue working hard

forward Khama Billiat has indicated that it is not easy being a professional footballer in .

This comes after the 30-year-old player received his Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Best Foreign Player award over the weekend.

Billiat has been plying his trade in South Africa since 2010 and he is widely regarded to be one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

More teams

When speaking on Zimbabwean publication Soccer 24 on Wednesday, Billiat revealed some the challenges which he has faced in South Africa.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“It is never easy playing outside the country, trying to deal with different situations, different cultures, different personalities in terms of the difference between countries," Billiat said.

The 2015/16 PSL Footballer of the Season has enjoyed a lot of success in the country having won seven major trophies during his time with .

Zimbabwe provides the bulk of the foreign contingent in the PSL and Billiat has urged his compatriots to continue working hard.

”We are Warriors, I just wanna urge everyone that the journey should continue," the Aces Youth Soccer Academy product added.

"It is never easy. If you are somewhere where you are having it easy then you are in the wrong place."

Billiat's first South African club was Cape Town having joined the now-defunct Mother City side from Zimbabwean giants Caps United in July 2010.

The diminutive player spent three seasons with Ajax and he was a key member of the Urban Warriors team which came close to clinching the PSL title in the 2010/11 season.

His exploits attracted interest from top local clubs Sundowns and and it was Masandawana who won the race for Billiat's signature.

Article continues below

Billiat arguably played his best football during his time with the Tshwane giants under coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Harare-born player spent five successful campaigns with Sundowns, before he decided against extending his contract and he became a free agent.

Billiat was linked with Egyptian giants and , but he chose to stay in South Africa and joined Chiefs, who reportedly offered him a lucrative deal.