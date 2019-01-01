Kaizer Chiefs forward Billiat breaks silence on Mamelodi Sundowns interest

The Amakhosi talisman has discussed his state of mind during the time when he was heavily linked with Masandawana

forward Khama Billiat has finally broken his silence regarding ' interest in his services.

Current Premier Soccer League ( ) champions Sundowns are known to have attempted to re-sign the Zimbabwe international prior to the start of the current campaign.

However, Chiefs refused to sell one of their most prized assets and Billiat remained with the Naturena-based giants.

Billiat has since dismissed reports which indicated he was open to returning to the Chloorkop-based side where he enjoyed a lot of success between 2013 and 2018.

“I was trying not to read a lot and trying to stay focused and not be distracted and it demanded a lot of mental strength from me,” Billiat told the media on Friday.

“I think I could have also done better, but I had to stay focused. I can’t confirm that (contact from Sundowns) because I don’t know what was happening.

The former Cape Town forward has made it clear he is happy and enjoying himself at current PSL log leaders Chiefs.

"I was just reading up on social media. And wow! I just thought it was just rumours – to hear people say I wanted to go back," he continued.

Article continues below

"I am happy at Chiefs and it is my home and I have to make my environment as best as I want it to be and it’s exactly what I had hoped for. I hope it will be like this forever.”

Billiat, 29, and his Chiefs teammates will take on Sundowns in the 2019 Shell Helix Ultra Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams will then clash in a PSL blockbuster encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, October 27.