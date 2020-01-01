Kaizer Chiefs’ fortunes can be turned around with Black Leopards win - Khune

The Bafana Bafana international indicated that the absence of fans in the stadiums has contributed to Amakhosi's struggles

captain Itumeleng Khune believes a victory over Black will spark a turnaround in the Soweto giants' fortunes.

Amakhosi will resume their Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign when they play host to Lidoda Duvha at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Khune recently led the Naturena-based giants to a 1-0 win on aggregate against Cameroonian side PWD Bamenda in the Caf preliminary round tie

“We had two great games in the Champions League. Going through to the next round is a good morale booster for us. We now have to shift our focus back to the PSL," Khune told the club's official website.

“It’s not going to be easy. But we have good energy and we have a great attitude in the camp at the moment. We are looking forward to hosting Black Leopards on Wednesday evening.

"Obviously winning the game and making our supporters proud are our biggest priorities.”

It will be a battle between two teams which have endured poor starts in the league this season with Chiefs and Leopards having recorded one win each from five matches.

Khune stressed the importance of securing a victory over the Limpopo-based side with Amakhosi winless in their last three league games.

“We did not start the season well. We have a chance on Wednesday against Leopards who have also not been doing too well," he continued.

"We stand a great chance of getting a positive result because of the confidence we gained against Bamenda."

The 33-year-old goalkeeper believes that the current Chiefs team has the ability and the experience to take charge of the current situation and turn things around.

“I have been in this situation before. It takes a lot of courage from every individual to make the team tick and to get the confidence behind everyone in the team," he said.

"It requires all of us to work hard and be leaders on the field. As the captain, I just wear the armband, but all the guys are leaders. The sooner we understand that, we as a team can change the situation for the better.”

The experienced player went to state that they miss having fans in the stadium as matches are being played behind closed doors in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone is getting used to the ‘new normal’ but it’s been difficult. We are used to playing in packed stadiums and we miss our fans. They are the driving force behind the team. They give us a lot of confidence going into games," he added.

"There is a big difference in not having them in the stadium but it’s encouraging to know they are rooting for us from home. We promise them that will continue working hard and push for positive results whenever we play.”