Kaizer Chiefs ‘fortunate to have Hunt’ - ex-Orlando Pirates man Klate

The Glamour Boys will be looking for redemption this weekend by securing victory over their Soweto rivals in the MTN8 on Sunday afternoon

Former winger Daine Klate is adamant that Gavin Hunt is the right man to turn around the Glamour Boys' flagging fortunes.

Amakhosi narrowly missed out on winning the league title last season under coach Ernst Middendorp and subsequently replaced the German with Hunt.

It has, however, been a tough start for the four-time league winning coach as Chiefs have won only two of the five games he's been in charge of.

There have also been two heavy defeats - 3-0 to in the DStv Premiership and 3-0 against Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals.

On top of that, Hunt has not been able to make any changes to the squad due to the club's Fifa transfer ban.

Under intense scrutiny from both the media and from the millions of Chiefs fans, its a tough job.

But Klate, who won the league title while playing under Hunt at , believes if anyone is up for the challenge, its the former Black , Moroka Swallows and SuperSport United coach.

“Chiefs are fortunate to have Gavin Hunt in this situation,” Klate told the Mail & Guardian.

“If there’s any coach who can handle the situation Chiefs find themselves in in terms of not signing any players, I think Hunt is the right man for the job. He can turn nothing into something.”

Amakhosi face Pirates in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals this Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

Although Bucs will be heavy favourites to go through to the final, Klate had some words of encouragement for the Chiefs contingent, in that he feels the Glamour Boys were not completely outplayed at the Orlando Stadium last weekend.

It was more a case of Bucs being ruthless when Chiefs made mistakes. A few key moments which changed the complexion of the game.

“I think it’s the application,” Klate said. “You know you look at the goals Pirates scored, a lack of communication at the back from the Chiefs defenders.

"Obviously, the quality that Pirates have in attack, they use chances. Chiefs have the quality as well but it was uncharacteristic for [Leonardo] Castro to miss the way that he did.

"That was probably the difference.”