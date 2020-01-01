'Kaizer Chiefs' football against Golden Arrows was not a delicacy' - Middendorp

Despite the poor showing, Amakhosi claimed maximum points to surge ahead in their title bid

coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted that his side played some drab football in the 1-0 win over last Saturday, describing their outing as “not a fantastic meal which missed some ingredients.”

A stoppage-time goal by Lebogang Manyama ensured three points for Chiefs after toiling purposelessly for the better part of the afternoon.

Manyama’s strike saved Amakhosi from another embarrassing outing after they had been held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Black the previous weekend.

Although Chiefs managed to extend their Premier Soccer League ( ) lead to 10 points, Middendorp feels that his men were far from convincing against Arrows.

“Ja. It is part of the game that it was definitely not a delicacy. Let’s be clear. It was not a fantastic meal. I believe some ingredients were missing. No doubt about that,” said Middendorp as per Times Live.

“They made it very difficult for us to come through. Most of the doors were closed. But in preparing the team I was very clear about it that one ingredient, crucial ingredient at the end of the final success would be to be patient.

“We have an idea to go a certain way. It is always an opponent having a certain idea knowing what we are doing where we are strong, knowing our ambition and skills.

“And then of course you have always a set parameter. During the week we worked on our spacing and our movement off the ball was so important. But to have an open game and a very clear up and down you need two partners. You need two teams going at each other.

“In the end we won the three points. We have done it. We should be busy with ourselves and what we can influence. That’s it.”

At training this week and the following one, Middendorp might be working on his side to avoid the lethargic displays of the two last games.

This would be ahead of their next game against National First Division side Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 on February 8.

Middendorp and his men would be trying to avoid the embarrassment they endured last season when another First Division team TS Galaxy beat them in the final.