Kaizer Chiefs flop Solinas frustrates Pitso Mosimane & Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia

Pitso Mosimane's bid to earn promotion to the Saudi Pro League suffered a hiccup after his team failed to win at home on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Al Ahli dropped two points after being held to a 2-2 draw by Al Faisaly at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Al Faisaly are under the tutelage of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas.

Mosimane's Al Ahli surrendered a 2-0 lead to allow their visitors to get back into the contest with two late goals. Ryad Boudebouz scored two penalties in either half to put Al Ahli on a path to victory.

But quick goals in the 85th and 87th minute saw Solinas' Al Faisaly steal an away point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite dropping two crucial points, Al Ahli are threepoints clear at the top f the Saudi Division 1 standings. But they could lose top spot if second-placed Al Akhdoud beat Al Hazm.

Al Akhdoud have a game in hand and their match against Al Hazm was supposed to be played on Friday but has been postponed.

This makes the race for promotion to the top-flight league a close contest with six games remaining. It is a huge task for Mosimane who would want to make his mark in Saudi Arabia after success at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

He has already been named as Coach of the Month of February in the Saudi second-tier.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach leads his side's trip to relegation-haunted Al Sahel on April 24 in what will be their next match.