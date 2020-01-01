Kaizer Chiefs: Five worries from the Soweto derby

A needless late red-card, a shot coming back off the bar, a goalkeeping blunder – it couldn’t have gone much worse for the Glamour Boys on Sunday

It was a miserable Sunday afternoon for fans as their side lost 2-0 to at the FNB Stadium - which sealed a 5-0 aggregate win for the Buccaneers in the two-legged MTN8 semi-finals.

While Bucs stayed compact and took their two second-half chances when they came, Amakhosi huffed and puffed but never even hinted at a comeback from last weekend's 0-3 reverse.

And not only did Chiefs fail to bring any sort of joy to their millions of fans watching on television, but on top of that, there was a succession of setbacks:

More teams

1. Frosler injury

Just 30 minutes into the match, right-back Reeve Frosler seemed to twist his knee as he raced to try and keep a ball from going over the touchline, totally unchallenged by an opponent. It's possible he lost his footing due to the ground having been watered before the game, but in any case, it was one of those freak injuries which occasionally occur, and just the kind of thing to happen to a team whose fortunes have already been down and out.

Chiefs have struggled in both full-back positions this term, although the young Frosler has the potential to make the right-back slot his own. For now though, until we hear further updates, it's not looking good for the former man and his participation in the upcoming qualifiers for Bafana Bafana could also be in jeopardy.

2. Blunt attack

Perhaps an early Chiefs goal could have put some pressure on the Buccaneers. But at half-time, Amakhosi had failed to register a single effort on goal. It got slightly better in the second half, but not much. And the team's recognised scorers - the likes of Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama and Bernard Parker, barely posed a threat; as has largely been the case throughout the opening weeks of the new season.

3. Lady luck remains elusive

Sometimes a bit of luck can have a galvanising effect on a team. It's going the other way for the Glamour Boys, however, who to be fair have really been down on their luck this season. Their morale took another battering on Sunday and a sign it wasn't meant to be their day came on the hour mark when Siphelele Ntshangase's lob came back off the crossbar before Pirates scored seconds later at the other end through Fortune Makaringe.

4. Mathoho sees red again in the derby

Eric Mathoho added to the red card he received in one of last season's Soweto derbies when a needless foul right at the end of the match resulted in a second yellow card. The big man has just come back from injury and has provided a boost in the centre of what has often been a shaky Amakhosi defence this season. Now he'll be forced to sit out the next two games and once more, coach Gavin Hunt will have to field a different combination at the back.

Article continues below

5. Akpeyi does himself no favours

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune almost seemed to have set the scene for a dismal start to the new season for Amakhosi when he made several blunders in the 3-0 defeat to in Chiefs' league opener.

He was promptly replaced by Daniel Akpeyi and the Nigerian has been pretty decent, in fact, one of the few positives in a shaky Chiefs rearguard. But he was badly at fault for Pirates' opening goal on Sunday as he failed to hold onto a fairly routine low shot from Deon Hotto, and clumsily palmed the ball into Makaringe’s path for an easy tap-in.