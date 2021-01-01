Kaizer Chiefs' five positives from Cape Town City victory

The Glamour Boys' win against the Citizens followed a trip to Durban which had yielded a 1-0 victory over AmaZulu - making it six points this week

made it two wins in a week with a 2-1 victory over at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi had made a blistering start to the match against City thanks to a seventh-minute goal from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and a 19th-minute finish by Happy Mashiane.

The Cape side came back strongly in the second half and in the end, Amakhosi just about managed to scrape through to the final whistle.

Article continues below

More teams

And so while their performance was not faultless, it was all about the result - as captain and Man-of-the-Match Ramahlwe Mphahlele said after the game: "Sometimes you have to grind out the results."





There is certainly still a lot of work to be done - indeed had City's finishing been more clinical - Craig Martin hit the bar in added time for the hosts, Chiefs may only have claimed one point and not three.

1. Into the top eight

Psychologically it's a big one for Chiefs to climb into the top half of the league table. Just a week ago they were hovering perilously above the drop zone after losing 2-0 to . Now Gavin Hunt's side is in the top eight, at least until Sunday (they could drop to ninth if beat Maritzburg), and also in the group phase of the .

2. More options out wide

Chiefs have really struggled in the left and right-wing positions this season. But on Wednesday against AmaZulu, Dumisani Zuma put in a promising performance and followed that up with another decent showing against City. It was the other wide player, Happy Mashiane though who really stood out - he had a hand in Ngcobo's goal and took his own goal brilliantly by rounding the City keeper and scoring in an empty net.

3. Lady Luck back on Chiefs' side?

Nearly all season long luck has seemingly eluded the Glamour Boys. But it looks like they may be back on Lady Luck's good side as City hit the post through Nduduzo Mdantsane, with the goal beckoning, before Martin also hit the post.

4. Nurkovic making the difference

The Serbian scored the winner against AmaZulu in his first start of the season and followed that up with a sublime assist for Mashiane in the Mother City. His presence and fighting spirit are making a big difference.

5. Akpeyi on form

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi made a couple of brilliant saves to keep Chiefs’ lead intact when City were threatening and generally he had a solid game.