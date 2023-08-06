Kaizer Chiefs dropped points in their opening game of the 2023/24 PSL season as they drew 0-0 with Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Chiefs and Chippa struggled to find the target during the game and it is a result that could worry Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki especially after they also struggled to impress in pre-season.

It was a PSL game of few clear-cut chances and the goalless draw should justify the two teams' performances.

After struggling last season, expectations were on the Soweto giants but they watched Mduduzi Shabalala, Christian Saile Basomboli and Ranga Chivaviro coming close although their attempts were not much promising.

The Chilli Boys also had to worry about forward Augustine Mulenga who could not do much to hurt Amakhosi and he was eventually pulled out towards the end of the match.

Orlando Pirates loanee Goodman Mosele kept things moving for Chippa in midfield and he was deservedly named Man-of-the-Match.

ALL EYES ON: Just like other traditional giants, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, there was scrutiny on Chiefs winter signings to see if they can bring something new to the team.

Ntseki started new additions like Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, Edson Castillo and Chivaviro.

The likes of Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tebogo Potsane, later on, came in as substitutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After witnessing their players fire blanks all afternoon, Chiefs fans would be hoping that what they saw on the day is not more of what is to come this season and the team is now winless in its last four PSL games.

Amakhosi's performance did not offer much hope for an improved side that could enjoy better fortunes this term.

Impatient Chiefs fans might not be ready to give Ntseki much chance since his side was disappointing even in friendly matches before the season started.

Chippa coach Morgan Mammila continued his good record against the Soweto giants after orchestrating a win over a then-Arthur Zwane-coached side last season.

Mammila will now be hoping their resistance to Chiefs is what will continue in this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Ntseki and his men will now prepare for what could be the biggest test of the season so far when they visit Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.