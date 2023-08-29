Kaizer Chiefs fined by the PSL for supporters misconduct after attack on Molefi Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs learnt their fate during the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary committee hearing on Tuesday.

Chiefs fined for fan misconduct

Part of the fine is suspended

They take on Stellies in their next game

WHAT HAPPENED: The Premier Soccer League's prosecutor, advocate Zola Majavu and the league's disciplinary committee have thrown the book at Kaizer Chiefs and fined the Soweto giants an amount of R100,000 for the unruly behaviour of their supporters this month.

Amakhosi fans targeted the skull of head coach Molefi Ntseki with missiles after Chiefs lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League tie.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Charges of misconduct in relation to the throwing of missiles, otherwise known as spectator misbehavior in their fixture against TS Galaxy. They pleaded guilty as charged and were subsequently convicted. After listening to the deliberations of sanctions, the PSL DC ruled as follows," Majavu said in a statement.

"Chiefs were fined a monetary amount of R100,000 of which R30,000 is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence.

"Effectively, they were directed to play R70,000 together with the cost of the seating. They were further directed to send a written apology to the League and the sponsors and have to carry that apology on their website," Majavu added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs and their fans have seemingly moved on from that and have kissed and made up with Ntseki after he guided the Glamour Boys to an impressive 3-0 win over AmaZulu last time out. Chiefs, however, still have a lot of ground to cover if they are to even think about challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for league honours.

WHAT'S NEXT: Meanwhile, the PSL's DC are wary that an incident like this may occur again, and as a result, they have made some recommendations to Chiefs.

"The DC made several recommendations which will be contained in the official ruling. These will be shared with Chiefs first and it will be to Chiefs to decide whether to implement them or not and they will also have a choice to publicize those recommendations," said Majavu.