Kaizer Chiefs appeared in front of the PSL Disciplinary Committee to answer to two separate incidents of spectator misbehavior.

Chiefs fans given a warning

They could face a stadium ban

Chiefs found guilty by the PSL's DC

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs fans got their club in hot water once more as their disgruntlement towards head coach Molefi Ntseki, who saw missiles thrown at him last month when Chiefs lost to SuperSport United. Amakhosi pleaded guilty and the PSL's DC issued a ruling and sanctions on Chiefs.

WHAT WAS SAID: "A few weeks ago, Chiefs were found guilty of the same offence and issued a monetary fine of R100 000 of which R30 000 was suspended on condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence within 12 months. Sadly, a few weeks later they find themselves convicted again of the exact same offence, which means that the suspended R30 000 now comes into operation immediately," said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu in a statement released by the league.

MAJAVU ADDED: "In respect of the new contraventions where they were taken as one, Chiefs were issued a monetary fine of R200 000 of which R50 000 is suspended for a period of six months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence. In total, Chiefs will pay a total of R180,000 (including R30,000 from the previous offence) plus the cost of the seating, which is usually administratively completed by the league and then added to the bill of the fine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi fans have been warned about a possible spectator ban should they continue to behave in the manner that they do.

"As a mark of the DC's displeasure at the errant behaviour of these few fans, they were further ordered with an automatic spectator ban in the next match if they were to be found guilty of the same offence during the next six months. This is what is traditionally referred to as a lockout and it is contemplated in the rules of the league" Majavu explained.

WHAT'S NEXT: Majavu further detailed how the spectator ban would work as he sent a stern warning to all 16 PSL clubs.

"It will affect other innocent spectators of the club they are scheduled to play next. For practical considerations, it would mean that the particular fixture will be played without fans from both sides. But that will only happen if they are found guilty again in the next six months. This is indeed a serious warning shot by the league. All the clubs should heed the warning to all necessary to convey the message to the fans that this type of behaviour would not be tolerated," said Majavu.