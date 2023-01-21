Kaizer Chiefs finding it hard to replace ‘best in the country’ Khune, says ex-Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Anderson

Former South Africa goalkeeper Mark Anderson has described Itumeleng Khune as the best goalkeeper in South Africa.

Anderson feels Chiefs have taken long to find another top keeper

Former Sundowns shot stopper thinks Khune still the best in SA

Khune has been criticised after recent errors & Chiefs’ bad form

WHAT HAPPENED? Khune has been the subject of criticism from a section of Kaizer Chiefs fans with some calling for him to be dropped, or retire altogether, following his errors in the Glamour Boys’ 4-0 drubbing by AmaZulu last weekend.

The goalkeeper has had an extended stay in the team this season, managing eight appearances in the PSL, after seeing very little action in 2021-22, as Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen were preferred ahead of him.

His stint in the team has, however, coincided with Chiefs’ poor run of form as they sit fifth on the table with 24 points, 19 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, and he has not helped his case with some high-profile howlers.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Anderson feels sorry for the 35-year-old whom he thinks Chiefs are finding hard to replace.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "I really feel sorry for Itumeleng Khune,” Anderson said on Robert Marawa’s SowetanLive show. “He is definitely the best in the country. I feel sorry for him, I just can't understand why Kaizer Chiefs hasn't found a substitute goalkeeper who has the same consistency.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune has been at Chiefs since 2004, playing a part in their three league triumphs over that period, but has recently seen his playing time reduced as injuries took their toll on him.

The 35-year-old is one of the leaders in what is a young Chiefs team that Zwane is building with the hope of challenging for titles in the near future.

Chiefs supporters, who last tasted league title success in 2015, however, seem to be running out of patience with Zwane’s project and Khune is among the players who have been cited for contributing to their downfall.

WHAT’S MORE? Former Chiefs striker Shane McGregor also weighed in on the struggles of his former team who he feels are still miles off due to their lack of clinical edge in front of goal.

"They are all over the place and they're under pressure,” McGregor said on the show. “Everyone knows Kaizer Chiefs has a big history. They have a long way to go. We won a number of cups when I was there. Right now, it's looking bad because we're missing chances.”

WHAT’S NEXT? It does not get any better for Chiefs as their next match is against champions Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.