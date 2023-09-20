Kaizer Chiefs finally land their tagert Sibongiseni Mthethwa from Stellenbosch FC after triggering buyout clause

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed that the club has sold Sibongiseni Mthethwa to Kaizer Chiefs after protracted negotiations.

Chiefs land Mthethwa from Stellies

Club bids him farewell

Amakhosi yet to unveil him

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs have won the battle for the services of Mthethwa, who joins the club from Stellenbosch after Amakhosi triggered the buyout clause in his contract. He leaves Stellies after making over 50 appearances for Steve Barker's side after joining them from Black Leopards last year January.

WHAT WAS SAID: "When Mthethwa initially joined the club, a buy-out clause was negotiated into his contract and that has now been activated by Kaizer Chiefs,” Stellenbosch chief executive officer Rob Benadie said in a statement released by Stellies.

HE ADDS: "It’s always sad to part ways with a player and person of Ox’s calibre but we would like to wish him all of the best in this next step of his career. He was a consummate professional throughout his time in Stellenbosch and it goes without saying that his influence on the pitch and in the dressing room will be missed.

"Apart from his on-field contributions, he also played an active role in our communities and must be commended for the enthusiastic manner in which he embraced the SFC family and supporters. Mthethwa embodied the values of the club, and we would like to thank him for his immense contributions to our cause over the last two years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mthethwa's move to Amakhosi was inspired by the club's supporters who called on management to make the move towards securing his services. After over a week of negotiations, Chiefs have landed their man, fending off competition from Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, who were said to be keen on 'The Ox's' services.

WHAT'S NEXT: After the departure of Kamohelo Mahlatsi, 'Ox' is expected to don the No.5 jersey and will compete with Yusuf Maart for a starting berth.