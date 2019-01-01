Kaizer Chiefs' fighting spirit reminiscent of Orlando Pirates - Mabedi

The former Malawi captain feels consistency is key for Amakhosi as they look to lift trophies under their German coach

legend Patrick Mabedi strongly believes the current team can win some silverware.

The Soweto giants opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings after securing a 2-0 win over the defending champions on Sunday.

Mabedi, who won two PSL titles with Chiefs, has been impressed by the team's fighting spirit under coach Ernst Middendorp this season.

“Chiefs players must do themselves a favour and understand their coach, Middendorp,” Mabedi told Daily Sun.

“They have adapted well to his style of coaching, and they play better than last year. There is also the fighting spirit in the team. All their players want to fight for the team."

The retired defender is also happy with the Chiefs players' winning mentality as they look to end the club's four-year trophy drought.

“You can see it when they make a substitution. The player who comes in will fight more," the former Chiefs assistant coach added.

“So, it shows that they have jelled well together and want to win something for this club. So, I see them going far. But they need to be consistent.”

Mabedi added how the current Chiefs team reminds him of the side of a few years ago, who never gave up when faced with adversity.

Chiefs' Soweto rivals Pirates were constantly praised for their never-say-die attitude as they claimed back-to-back trebles from 2010 to 2012.

“This season, Chiefs are doing the same,” he concluded.

The two Soweto giants are set to clash in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.