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Columnist Lerato Mkhondo believes some victories taste sweeter than others, and for her beloved Glamour Boys to knockout the mighty Brazilians in the Carling Knockout Cup semi final the taste is pure unadulterated sugar.

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Fernando da Cruz got the better of Miguel Cardoso in a thrilling semifinal, guiding Amakhosi to a 2-1 victory after extra time and booking their place in the final against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.

Beating Sundowns has not been an easy task for Chiefs in recent years, but this time Amakhosi showed resilience, discipline and the determination to get the job done.

Da Cruz's decision to introduce Elias Mokwana proved inspired. The winger made a telling impact, setting up Pule Mmodi for the opening goal before scoring Chiefs' second himself. What a substitution!

While Sundowns had their moments, Chiefs showed greater ruthlessness when it mattered most. It was a performance that deserves to be celebrated by the Amakhosi faithful.

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And what a reward! Not only have Chiefs eliminated one of the country's strongest sides, but they have also secured a place in a dream final against their biggest rivals, Orlando Pirates. A Soweto Derby with silverware on the line? It doesn't get much bigger than this!

For now, Amakhosi supporters can savour this special victory. Beating Sundowns is sweet, but doing so on the road to a cup final against Pirates makes it even sweeter. Da Cruz has given the Amakhosi faithful a reason to smile. Now, one more hurdle stands between Chiefs and cup glory!