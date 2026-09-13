Kaizer Chiefs Fernando Da Cruz joins VAR chorus - 'He doesn’t want to offend or to attack the referee but...'

The conversation surrounding the absence of VAR in the Betway Premiership has another entrant, with Kaizer Chiefs boss Fernando Da Cruz becoming the latest high-profile figure to demand its introduction.

The debate has been a dominant theme in South African football for the past two seasons, gaining significant momentum as clubs feel the brunt of human error in high-stakes matches.

Da Cruz believes that the introduction of video technology is not just about correcting errors, but about the overall evolution of the league. He expressed that to maintain a competitive and professional standard, the PSL must align itself with global trends.

"He says also just to finish, also to develop the PSL to help our referees we need to set-up the VAR," the coach explained via a translator.

The urgency of the matter is underscored by the fact that several other African leagues have already integrated VAR into their domestic structures.

The delay in South Africa has led to tension between government bodies and football administrators, with the former even threatening to reclaim invested funds if no progress is made.

For Da Cruz, the move is essential for the credibility of the competition, ensuring that the hard work of players and technical staff is not undone by avoidable mistakes that technology could easily rectify in real-time.

Da Cruz was careful to frame his comments as support for the officiating community rather than a critique of their integrity. Following a -1-1 draw with Polokwane City where a late penalty shout for a foul on Pule Mmodi was ignored, the coach pointed to a pattern of decisions that have cost his team points.

"He says because against Richards Bay one offside, there was no offside and then we could score goals. Against Siwelele the goal of [Wandile] Duba was a goal and today there was a penalty," the translator said.

The Frenchman acknowledged that while VAR can be a double-edged sword, its primary function should be to serve as a tool for fairness.

He noted that while decisions might go against his side on occasion, the long-term benefit for the league outweighs the immediate frustrations.

"So, he says if we want to continue to develop the championship we need to set-up the VAR to help our referees.

"Sometimes it can be against us but for three games it can be with us," he claimed.

Ultimately, the Amakhosi tactician wants to ensure that referees have the best possible resources to do their jobs effectively under intense pressure.

By providing them with a secondary look at crucial moments, the margin for error is significantly reduced, which protects both the officials and the clubs.

"He says he doesn’t want to offend or to attack the referee but it’s important to set-up the VAR to support and to help the referee on the field," Da Cruz concluded, making it clear that his plea is rooted in a desire for progress and professional equity.



