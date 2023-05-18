'Kaizer Chiefs fans will forget' - Zwane adamant Amakhosi will make supporters happy after inconsistent season

Arthur Zwane is confident Kaizer Chiefs fans will soon be celebrating the team's success after the struggles experienced this season.

Zwane was appointed Chiefs head coach last June

He has failed to deliver a trophy

Made a promise to disappointed fans

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane was at the receiving end last weekend as a section of Chiefs fans aimed objects at him after a 1-0 loss against SuperSport United.

Police had to escort the Amakhosi tactician to the changing room but was injured in the whole process.

Zwane insists he understands the frustration of the Glamour Boys faithful but promised there are better days ahead.

WHAT HE SAID: "I have seen them supporting the team through thick and thin. I have seen them supporting the team, even when things were not going our way," Zwane told the club's media team.

"I know how they want things to improve in the squad, we are also worried about the situation because we thought we could make the situation better, even far better. When you are in a phase that we are in, you will always have those hiccups and challenges here and there.

"But they are always in our thoughts, we always want to make them happy and most definitely the time will come when they will be happy.

"When they are happy and smiling like others, they will forget about days like this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi started the season hoping to end their eight-year trophy drought, but that has not been the case.

They fell short in their quest to win the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup. Amakhosi are hoping to finish in the top four on the Premier Soccer League table after failing to match rivals Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United in the race for continental football.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Chiefs conclude their PSL season with a home game against Cape Town City.