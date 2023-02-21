Ex-Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan warned Arthur Zwane that he might not get a chance to rebuild team since fans are desperate for results.

Chiefs have been blowing hot and cold

Khan insists Zwane is a good coach

But doubts whether Zwane will get time to 'rebuild'

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs have been blowing hot and cold this season under coach Zwane.

The tactician is under pressure after the Glamour Boys fell 3-2 against Golden Arrows in the Premier Soccer League game staged last Sunday.

While Khan insists Zwane is a good coach, he doubts whether the fans will give him time to rebuild, insisting results are instantly needed at a club of Chiefs' stature.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think overall Chiefs have a very good squad, and coach Zwane is doing his best," Khan said as quoted by Far Post.

"I believe that people must just be patient and see what happens in the future. Although I am a little concerned that the team doesn’t have a consistent starting line-up.

"Let us be careful about this thing of rebuilding. Chiefs is an institution that’s built already. You just have to fix certain areas.

"So fans will always want results because this is a big club. At a big club like Chiefs, coaches don’t have time to build.

"Arthur Zwane is a wonderful person, but the question is always whether the supporters will give him time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs faithful had high hopes when Zwane took over. However, their chances of winning the Premier Soccer League are as good as dusted with Mamelodi Sundowns closing in on their sixth consecutive title.

The Glamour Boys also failed in their bid to win the MTN8 after falling to AmaZulu in the semis.

However, he can turn the season around by winning the Nedbank Cup and finishing within the Caf Champions League places.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane is preparing his Chiefs players for Saturday's Soweto Derby against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates.