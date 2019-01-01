Kaizer Chiefs fans want Mokwena to stay at Orlando Pirates for the Soweto Derby
Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 away to Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium, placing further pressure on coach Rhulani Mokwena.
Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute but all Mokwena could do was congratulate his hosts.
After progress in the Telkom Knockout Cup, Pirates PSL form remains desperate with just one victory for Mokwena so far.
Mokwena's record has been so poor in the league, even Kaizer Chiefs fans are beginning to hope he is still in charge of Bucs for the Soweto Derby next week.
We include the fans reaction to Pirates defeat on social media, with many Buccaneers still supporting him patiently while others have lost patience.
There is a video of Mokwena's own reaction to the match in Cape Town and a damning opinion from former Bafana Bafana star Katlego Mphela.
Orlando Pirates fans under the leadership of Rhulani Mokwena. #AbsaPremiership #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/pCx2DScnMB— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 26, 2019
October 2018— Luci (@Luciah_PS) October 26, 2019
Rhulani Mokwena said Kaizer Chiefs lack tactical acumen.
October 2019
He is in charge of Pirates nd they are 10th on the log struggling to beat newly promoted teams..
We're still playing like we are in pre-season. Love Rhulani Mokwena and still believe in him but this ain't it.— Time for change (@FootballTshepo) October 26, 2019
Doctor khoza please keep the son of the soil, we need our young black coaches to be given a chance, Rhulani Mokwena aka Tactical acumen is great❤️🙄 pic.twitter.com/8f9Fcxq55g— Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) October 26, 2019
Benni McCarthy can be forgiven at Cape Town City FC.They're a small team and he has won them a trophy if I'm not wrong but Rhulani Mokwena is another story being at a so-called big team... #AbsaPrem #OnceAlways— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) October 26, 2019
Rhulani Mokwena situation just shows us that we should be happy with what we have and stop been jealous about other people's achievements, because we dont know what they did to get what they have; and what other packages does it come with. #AbsaPrem Orlando pirates— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) October 26, 2019
Should @orlandopirates sack Rulani Mokwena if they lose to @StellenboschFC? #OnceAlways— David Minchella (@David_Minchella) October 26, 2019
We didn’t lose the match, we ran out of time - Rhulani Mokwena pic.twitter.com/z0UQorWNvJ— Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) October 26, 2019
#AbsaPrem— Emma 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) October 26, 2019
Clearly Rhulani Mokwena isn't going to beat Chiefs with his tactics....mxm pic.twitter.com/4OkF7uHP3q
Forget about winning anything this season . Let's try next season .— ♡Caroline Blessing ♡ (@kikie__22) October 26, 2019
Let rulani mokwena cook his tactics for this season https://t.co/FJJ4uMwn9W
So is it safe to say #AbsaPrem's Barcelona lost to Stellenbosch FC, after Maritzburg United defeated Manchester City last night? What was that "Congratulations to Stellenbosch" post-match comments all about from Rulani Mokwena Guardiola? Orlando Pirates fans, le right? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/USZ6W4vINu— Mohananwa Yo Modaladala (@Mohananwa_Thwii) October 26, 2019
I can see it in the face of coach Rhulani Mokwena that there's too much that he wants to talk about, but he had to control his emotions in post match TV interview - just congratulated the winner.— Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) October 26, 2019
Frustrating for the young coach.
Rhulani Mokwena:— Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) October 26, 2019
Congratulations to Stellenbosch pic.twitter.com/JPJHI03jrL
Rhulani mokwena can you please stay as Orlando pirates coach until after derby day 🤨😏 pic.twitter.com/kPW2sqy0em— MOSIKIDI Fano (@MosikidiF) October 26, 2019
Keep the coach guys he is moving the ship slowly down keep mokwena pic.twitter.com/Yn99TjXog8— vuyani (@khanyiqondani8) October 26, 2019
KatIego Mphela: "I don’t trust Rhulani [Mokwena] and I don’t think he will last until the end of the season. He took over at the wrong time when there was too much expectations, so he’s definitely too young for such pressure..." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/59hnVsMhZj— Jesse (@NagelJesse) October 24, 2019
☠ "If we want to be champions, we've got to repeatedly win."— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 26, 2019
🎙 Rhulani Mokwena
🆚️ @stellenbosch_fc
🏟 Cape Town Stadium
📺 SuperSport 4
⚫⚪🔴⭐#AbsaPrem #Matchday #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/MOV55Q87pw
Julia Stuart: what do you think of the coming Soweto derby?— Superman-Omnyama ♠️ (@Mirasse_) October 26, 2019
Rhulani mokwena:congratulations to stellenborsch.
Julia Stuart: how is your wife?
Rhulani mokwena: congratulations to stellenborsch