Kaizer Chiefs fans want Mokwena to stay at Orlando Pirates for the Soweto Derby

The Buccaneers suffered a new level of embarrassment after losing to PSL rookies on Saturday afternoon

lost 1-0 away to Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium, placing further pressure on coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute but all Mokwena could do was congratulate his hosts.

After progress in the Telkom Knockout Cup, Pirates form remains desperate with just one victory for Mokwena so far.

Mokwena's record has been so poor in the league, even fans are beginning to hope he is still in charge of Bucs for the Soweto Derby next week.

We include the fans reaction to Pirates defeat on social media, with many Buccaneers still supporting him patiently while others have lost patience.

There is a video of Mokwena's own reaction to the match in Cape Town and a damning opinion from former Bafana Bafana star Katlego Mphela.

Orlando Pirates fans under the leadership of Rhulani Mokwena. #AbsaPremiership #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/pCx2DScnMB — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) October 26, 2019

October 2018

Rhulani Mokwena said Kaizer Chiefs lack tactical acumen.

October 2019

He is in charge of Pirates nd they are 10th on the log struggling to beat newly promoted teams.. — Luci (@Luciah_PS) October 26, 2019

We're still playing like we are in pre-season. Love Rhulani Mokwena and still believe in him but this ain't it. — Time for change (@FootballTshepo) October 26, 2019

Doctor khoza please keep the son of the soil, we need our young black coaches to be given a chance, Rhulani Mokwena aka Tactical acumen is great❤️🙄 pic.twitter.com/8f9Fcxq55g — Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) October 26, 2019

Benni McCarthy can be forgiven at FC.They're a small team and he has won them a trophy if I'm not wrong but Rhulani Mokwena is another story being at a so-called big team... #AbsaPrem #OnceAlways — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) October 26, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena situation just shows us that we should be happy with what we have and stop been jealous about other people's achievements, because we dont know what they did to get what they have; and what other packages does it come with. #AbsaPrem Orlando pirates — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) October 26, 2019

We didn’t lose the match, we ran out of time - Rhulani Mokwena pic.twitter.com/z0UQorWNvJ — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) October 26, 2019

#AbsaPrem



Clearly Rhulani Mokwena isn't going to beat Chiefs with his tactics....mxm pic.twitter.com/4OkF7uHP3q — Emma 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) October 26, 2019

Forget about winning anything this season . Let's try next season .

Let rulani mokwena cook his tactics for this season https://t.co/FJJ4uMwn9W — ♡Caroline Blessing ♡ (@kikie__22) October 26, 2019

So is it safe to say #AbsaPrem's lost to Stellenbosch FC, after defeated last night? What was that "Congratulations to Stellenbosch" post-match comments all about from Rulani Mokwena Guardiola? Orlando Pirates fans, le right? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/USZ6W4vINu — Mohananwa Yo Modaladala (@Mohananwa_Thwii) October 26, 2019

I can see it in the face of coach Rhulani Mokwena that there's too much that he wants to talk about, but he had to control his emotions in post match TV interview - just congratulated the winner.

Frustrating for the young coach. — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) October 26, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena:

Congratulations to Stellenbosch

Congratulations to Stellenbosch pic.twitter.com/JPJHI03jrL — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) October 26, 2019

Rhulani mokwena can you please stay as Orlando pirates coach until after derby day 🤨😏 pic.twitter.com/kPW2sqy0em — MOSIKIDI Fano (@MosikidiF) October 26, 2019

Keep the coach guys he is moving the ship slowly down keep mokwena pic.twitter.com/Yn99TjXog8 — vuyani (@khanyiqondani8) October 26, 2019

KatIego Mphela: "I don’t trust Rhulani [Mokwena] and I don’t think he will last until the end of the season. He took over at the wrong time when there was too much expectations, so he’s definitely too young for such pressure..." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/59hnVsMhZj — Jesse (@NagelJesse) October 24, 2019

