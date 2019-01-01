Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs fans want Mokwena to stay at Orlando Pirates for the Soweto Derby

The Buccaneers suffered a new level of embarrassment after losing to PSL rookies on Saturday afternoon

Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 away to Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium, placing further pressure on coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute but all Mokwena could do was congratulate his hosts.

After progress in the Telkom Knockout Cup, Pirates PSL form remains desperate with just one victory for Mokwena so far.

Mokwena's record has been so poor in the league, even Kaizer Chiefs fans are beginning to hope he is still in charge of Bucs for the Soweto Derby next week.

We include the fans reaction to Pirates defeat on social media, with many Buccaneers still supporting him patiently while others have lost patience.

There is a video of Mokwena's own reaction to the match in Cape Town and a damning opinion from former Bafana Bafana star Katlego Mphela.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

