Kaizer Chiefs fans want Dolly's freekick to be PSL Goal of the Month
Kaizer Chiefs bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 Premier Soccer League win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The win eased their disappointment from the last game when Chiefs lost to Golden Arrows at home.
Samir Nurkovic as well as substitutes Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander's goals handed Amakhosi victory over the Chilli Boys who had Bienvenu Evanga grabbing their consolation.
It was Dolly's freekick conversion which wowed fans, who feel it should be selected as the Goal of the Month of April.
Meanwhile, some fans felt Chiefs are now a more established side this season and need more challenges.
A few had something to say about coach Stuart Baxter, who had been criticised for his team selections in the past.
What did you think of Dolly's goal? Do you expect any better this month? How does it compare with the best goals scored in the PSL season so far? Let us know in the comments below.