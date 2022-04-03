Kaizer Chiefs fans want Dolly's freekick to be PSL Goal of the Month

Kaizer Chiefs bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 Premier Soccer League win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The win eased their disappointment from the last game when Chiefs lost to Golden Arrows at home.

Samir Nurkovic as well as substitutes Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander's goals handed Amakhosi victory over the Chilli Boys who had Bienvenu Evanga grabbing their consolation.

It was Dolly's freekick conversion which wowed fans, who feel it should be selected as the Goal of the Month of April.

We don't care about the other "beautiful and deserving" goals. April goal of the month was scored yesterday. Go argue with your fan base. #KaizerChiefs — Seabata Mokoena (@snmokoena) April 3, 2022

Good Morning Kaizer Chiefs fans

♥️✌ and Congratulations Dolly for winning GOTM ngoba sovota vele😛🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/KWbiZo2SaO — Pikzah Phiwa (@PikzahPhiwa) April 3, 2022

That Dolly goal will win even if it’s not nominated https://t.co/TpxfYMzfKH — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@ZukzFranco) April 3, 2022

Unfortunately this goal will not win goal of the month, Chiefs supporters will vote for Dolly's goal https://t.co/LPQc4RlSFD — Isaac Maetsebane Malatji (@maetsebane) April 2, 2022

Congratulations to Keagan Dolly for winning the goal of the Month April #DStvPrem — Baxter Is A Plumber (@SiphiweNgwane20) April 2, 2022

Another goal of the month by Keagan Dolly 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4vc2hThaXN — Thabiso (@MothibaThabiso8) April 2, 2022

Dolly's Goal is the goal of the month. #Amakhosi4Life 💛✌🏿🥵🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/lURB7yw5zr — Brown skin girl (@Abo_Qua) April 2, 2022

Pity your fanbase will rob him and vote for Dolly 😭 https://t.co/jQMTJYMh4a — A Vaxxed Queen 👸 (@LomaSwatiDlami1) April 2, 2022

Now we gotta choose between Shonga's windy goal and this beauty for April Goal Of The Month 🤔#DStvPrem#Dolly https://t.co/iknchNapUH pic.twitter.com/mDNYOpebKH — MW (@MWTlali) April 2, 2022

Keagan Dolly is the best footballer in Africa right now.



Look at that🔥🔥#Amakhosi4Life



pic.twitter.com/jLbpwAKjzx — Ochi (@soo_ochieng) April 3, 2022

Im glad he was nowhere near the ball💀💀...



what a stunner by Dolly though💛🖤✌🏽 https://t.co/0OXHak3Lny pic.twitter.com/A479huXBPv — Sir-Benz (@NhlapoMsebenzi) April 2, 2022

Dolly with Goal of the Month 😍#DStvPrem — Tshemedi  (@RealTshemedi) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, some fans felt Chiefs are now a more established side this season and need more challenges.

As Kaizer Chiefs we want to play with France now, Dolly is on form please #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/tnMuGLQwai — Follow back within 48hours or else I unfollow (@MakhanyaPBR) April 2, 2022

A few had something to say about coach Stuart Baxter, who had been criticised for his team selections in the past.

#KaizerChiefs win yesterday but we don't make noise about that..... But still #BaxterMustGo — Khulani Nkuna The Original (@OriginalKhulan_) April 3, 2022

Waiting Patiently for a video of Baxter Congratulating Billiat pic.twitter.com/dZ2tzJlWoC — EEMJAY BESTER ❤️✌️ (@josias_bester) April 3, 2022

What did you think of Dolly's goal? Do you expect any better this month? How does it compare with the best goals scored in the PSL season so far? Let us know in the comments below.