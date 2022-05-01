Kaizer Chiefs fans turn against Zwane after Cape Town City loss
Kaizer Chiefs' difficult season continued as they lost 2-1 to Cape Town City in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The loss was a huge blow to the Soweto giants' bid to finish the season in the top two and secure a Caf Champions League spot for next season.
It was their third straight defeat under co-caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.
After enjoying support to claim the Chiefs job since Stuart Baxter was fired, Zwane has now tasted hostility from Amakhosi supporters, who want him out.
It has been a difficult season for Chiefs and they are assured to finish the term empty-handed again.
Their fans have lost confidence in the team and rival supporters have been mocking them.
The games against Golden Arrows and Cape Town City were outstanding fixtures they hoped would lift them to finishing second on the PSL standings but they lost both.
City's first goal was another defensive error by Chiefs.
This time Daniel Cardoso was the villain who allowed Craig Martin to open the scoring for the Citizens, three days after Njabulo Ngcobo's blunder cost Amakhosi against Golden Arrows.
With Chiefs struggling, what do you make of their defence. Do you think Zwane should be handed a job as Chiefs coach? Let us know in the comments below.