Kaizer Chiefs fans turn against Zwane after Cape Town City loss

Kaizer Chiefs' difficult season continued as they lost 2-1 to Cape Town City in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The loss was a huge blow to the Soweto giants' bid to finish the season in the top two and secure a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

It was their third straight defeat under co-caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

After enjoying support to claim the Chiefs job since Stuart Baxter was fired, Zwane has now tasted hostility from Amakhosi supporters, who want him out.

Zwane and Ncikazi giving us elite content pic.twitter.com/RQkAcxIwHy — Carpe Diem (@Xolani_27) May 1, 2022

Unmotivated, players complain to Zwane, silly mistakes, players always rely on referee, lose ball easily waaaaaaaaaaaa, And you fans insult me. The truth is: Zwane can't lead us , he was a backstabber 🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/Ip1PzZlRbm — Vukani Dlamini eBazini eCentocow (@DlaminiDukani) April 30, 2022

Waiting for Kaizer Chiefs fans to say Baxter was not a problem but Arthur Zwane is the problem, he must go.. 😂😂



Xoli M • Marabastad • Zinhle • Shudu • Dubai • Naturena pic.twitter.com/jKasnjkrHA — K E T A B A ☄️ (@Paseka_Tshani1) April 30, 2022

Zwane useless.....we've been through the pain for this cow for many years

No room of improvement in this kak

Ihate this gentleman a lot he cost us severals times..him and Eric how can you play through pass like that ayyyyiiiiiih fok off Zwane pic.twitter.com/AoBBdMq7fF — Dumisani (@Dumisan77437973) May 1, 2022

They no longer want Arthur Zwane at their FC? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/07ZhXqhmQW — 🇿🇦 (@PF___________) April 30, 2022

Zwane: Today's game is on City's chairman, he kept saying he won't honour the Kaizer Chiefs fixture, this resulted in us stopping our training sessions...



Comitis: pic.twitter.com/C55iFFSCzt — Dwabaman (@Dwabaman_ZA) April 30, 2022

Today I stop defending Zwane. pic.twitter.com/NpH60lUTFa — AlanSithole (@alan_sithole) April 30, 2022

People are distancing themselves from Arthur Zwane 🥺😭



“I never said I want Arthur Zwane to be the head coach” pic.twitter.com/WsTNSU2Dtl — Pat (@PatBafo) April 30, 2022

But it was Ridiculous for Kaizer Chiefs Fans to think Zwane was their answer to the Club's problems I mean the guy struggled with MDC team for crying out loud...



Coach Baxter was never the Problem at the club pic.twitter.com/noRhSZsEGG — Mr. Jones Maluks (@hjmaluks) April 30, 2022

It has been a difficult season for Chiefs and they are assured to finish the term empty-handed again.

Their fans have lost confidence in the team and rival supporters have been mocking them.

The games against Golden Arrows and Cape Town City were outstanding fixtures they hoped would lift them to finishing second on the PSL standings but they lost both.

Am I surprised Kaizer Chiefs lost a 4th straight game?



Look Rob, concealing a wound is not the same as treating a wound. The man who puts a bandage where surgery is required may be able to move, but that does not mean his leg is functional.



I hope you understand😉@robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/DTSAr2ZR10 — Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) May 1, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs fans: We have games in hand



Games in hand: pic.twitter.com/PUwjHZXAbz — Sonwa 💙💛 (@SonwabisoMtsol3) April 30, 2022

I have a lot of problems in my life but at least I don't support Iwisa Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/usAAsodPpm — Theo (@definitely_moss) April 30, 2022

Sending love to ALL Kaizer Chiefs fans who had a dig at us after being booted out of caf!You lost all your games in Hand?😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4jJjrjBB6o — EdwardTheGuide (@EdwardthembaSa) April 30, 2022

Sundowns is winning 5 league titles in a row



Kaizer Chiefs is losing 4 Games in row



Which one is small team here 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/H8OKlTFBYH — 5 P E A T (@kabelomolekwa6) April 30, 2022

When you thought Man United was bad, there’s a club called Iwisa Kaizer Chiefs 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2A4boEyGLU — Nhlanhla Hlabisa (@matekihlabisa) April 30, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs will turn us into Drunkards. Some of us don't drink but its becoming harder to watch their games sober — Sir Tshemedi  (@RealTshemedi) May 1, 2022

City's first goal was another defensive error by Chiefs.

Article continues below

This time Daniel Cardoso was the villain who allowed Craig Martin to open the scoring for the Citizens, three days after Njabulo Ngcobo's blunder cost Amakhosi against Golden Arrows.

Please release Daniel Cardoso tonight @KaizerChiefs — Rebranding❤ (@oyama_yaya) April 30, 2022

Njabulo Ngcobo last week, Daniel Cardoso this week... The story of #KaizerChiefs — Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) April 30, 2022

When are we permanently dropping Daniel Cardoso? — Kaizer Chiefs forever 🥹✌🏾❤️ (@tintswalomegacy) April 30, 2022

I don’t know what we have done to deserve Daniel cardoso — Tsire (@kingbeams) April 30, 2022

I have counted more than 7 unsuccessful passes Daniel Cardoso made today.... what a perfomance from him. A good replacement for Ngcobo.😑 — ActorVist (@mashoodoZ) April 30, 2022

Daniel Cardoso and all Kaizer Chiefs defenders for the last six seasons, @kaizerm_jr @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/ti3Vh4qfyq — SOSO (@javiersoso_1) April 29, 2022

With Chiefs struggling, what do you make of their defence. Do you think Zwane should be handed a job as Chiefs coach? Let us know in the comments below.