Kaizer Chiefs fans thank Orlando Pirates for beating Mamelodi Sundowns

Amakhosi remain nine points clear at the top of the PSL table thanks to their greatest rivals

beat 1-0 in action on Wednesday night.

Bucs have done a favour to their fierce rivals and neighbours to have a significant advantage in the title race.

SuperSport United and may still have a say in the race, but the Brazilians are falling behind.

We take a look at how Chiefs fans thanked Pirates on social media, as well as how Bucs fans discussed the performance of their team.

Then there were Sundowns supporters who were obviously disappointed but also proud of the level of their support on the night.

As I said last week, Pirates are the kingmakers in this title race. — Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) January 15, 2020

Did anyone say Josef Zinnbauer's had an inconsistent/poor start at Orlando Pirates? He's been fantastic and still deserves time to learn the PSL. There were Bucs fans criticizing for being harsh on Micho too soon, but also on JZ for dropping 2 pts https://t.co/faNF7FKoev — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) January 15, 2020

Í'm just talking about the results, considering how poor the results were under Rhulani Mokwena... this is something to be at least relieved or positive about... you won't expect him to become Zidane after a few games... even Zidane gets stick for winning 3 UCL's in a row so... — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) January 15, 2020

Make that four wins under Zinnbauer & second win in 2020...still impressive 👌👌 — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) January 15, 2020

Pirates beat sundowns next is cheifs. — Mtshemla kota (@MtshemlaK) January 15, 2020

I don't know which Sundowns you have been watching. Sundowns create a ton if opportunities to score. The creativity is there a plenty. Against USMA we created and created, it's the finish that's missing. — The Monster!! (@AndreasNgcobo) January 15, 2020

Sirino needed a an Ali Meza or a Mkgalwa as a partner upfront but sundowns technical team was a flop u jst dnt knw which game wr they watching they jst switched off I salute Pirates technical team u were spot on u dd ur assignment and sundowns games analysis ileague is gone joe — Oza (@Oza48686937) January 15, 2020

ORLANDO PIRATES MAKE SURE THIS LEAGUE GOES STRAIGHT TO NATURENA😀✌ pic.twitter.com/59fsQZbpJY — WE BEAT SUNDOWNS $ PIRETES IN TWO WEEKS 💉🤣✌🔥 (@alfredsuhla) January 15, 2020

Indeed. Nothing wrong with adopting what you like as Sundowns. Even the name Orlando originate from American and it was adopted by South Africans because they liked it. By the way there are many other things Sundowns supporters do and songs sang which originate from Sundowns. — Thabo (@Ngoasheng247) January 15, 2020

The Sea Robbers saved us twice from possible goals. Finally we managed to beat Sundowns after 7 consecutive years of defeats in our home ground. — Mathokoza Gumede (@MathokozaG) January 15, 2020

Imagine not being a Mamelodi Sundowns FC fan... 💛 😍 😍 https://t.co/0uVaUogwpL — #TKO2019Champions 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) January 15, 2020

Sundowns had to battle against Pirates and referee's decisions. — Rudzani Makumbe (@MakumbeRM) January 15, 2020

Imagine losing against Sundowns, that will never be my Fc 🤣🤣🤣 — Stanley Tshabalala (@Schooler1__) January 15, 2020

You were going to lead Sundowns by only 6 points. Surely you know 6 points is nothing 🙃. Yes wits is a bigger threat NOW after winning today and Sundowns losing. Otherwise you were gonna be worried about 2 teams. Well the chase is still on, you’re not getting anything 🙃 — Ezinye Zazo✨ (@uluyanda_gama) January 15, 2020

Billiat at Sundowns v at Chiefs pic.twitter.com/kQ3s7ZEdGG — 🇿🇦NINO BROWN83🇿🇦 (@Brown83Nino) January 15, 2020

Thanks Pirates for beating Sundowns...but we wont go easy on you

Come February 29💯🗣

The league is ours pic.twitter.com/J03ezXRnTP — Caxton Mania (@ElDurado2) January 15, 2020

Sirino covered more distance than any other Sundowns player (10.28 km) , he won balls twice or thrice. The Ncgonqa header that hit the post was from Sirino. Unfortunately HE HIMSELF also hit the post, which could have been a goal. He had the most goal attempts (2). — Fred Brito Gomez (@FredBrito10) January 15, 2020

#AbsaPrem I would like to thank the support of my fellow Amakhosi combrades to Orlando pirates tonight u hard work has been noticed pic.twitter.com/e20mwrNfdF — Obama_Prince Stanlee jr (@ObamaStanlee) January 15, 2020

I'm a @orlandopirates fan but, this this is offensive football it should be not allowed on the field, we want more goals and creating more chances to make more goals, premier league should take that serious. — IAM_ANDILE01 (@iam_andile01) January 15, 2020