Kaizer Chiefs fans thank Orlando Pirates for beating Mamelodi Sundowns

Amakhosi remain nine points clear at the top of the PSL table thanks to their greatest rivals

Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in PSL action on Wednesday night.

Bucs have done a favour to their fierce rivals and neighbours Kaizer Chiefs to have a significant advantage in the title race.

SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits may still have a say in the race, but the Brazilians are falling behind.

We take a look at how Chiefs fans thanked Pirates on social media, as well as how Bucs fans discussed the performance of their team.

Then there were Sundowns supporters who were obviously disappointed but also proud of the level of their support on the night.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

