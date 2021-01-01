Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs fans target Gavin Hunt on Twitter after losing to Cape Town City

Michael Madyira
@MG_Madyira
Gavin Hunt
After the Soweto giants lost 2-1 on Wednesday, their fans took to social media to voice their disapproval of the result

Stung by the defeat by Cape Town City, many Kaizer Chiefs fans were frustrated with the result on social media, while coach Gavin Hunt was trending on Twitter.

Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League top-eight hopes are now dented. With players also blamed for the loss, a large portion of the posts was directed toward the former Bidvest Wits tactician.

Not long ago, Hunt was praised for helping Amakhosi reach the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and their eight-match unbeaten run.

Here is how the fans reacted after the latest result:

