Kaizer Chiefs fans target Gavin Hunt on Twitter after losing to Cape Town City
Stung by the defeat by Cape Town City, many Kaizer Chiefs fans were frustrated with the result on social media, while coach Gavin Hunt was trending on Twitter.
Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League top-eight hopes are now dented. With players also blamed for the loss, a large portion of the posts was directed toward the former Bidvest Wits tactician.
Not long ago, Hunt was praised for helping Amakhosi reach the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and their eight-match unbeaten run.
Here is how the fans reacted after the latest result:
Maybe a march to Naturena will solve whatever worm Gavin Hunt has on his head, whether it is a peaceful march or not we will decide but heads must roll now.— Jobe Alexander ™ (@AlexSithole) April 22, 2021
Someone said Gavin Hunt is struggling because Kaizer Chiefs haven't had any fans on seats.— 𝐍 𝐉 𝐀 𝐁 𝐔 𝐋 𝐎 (@_Njabulo_K) April 22, 2021
Gavin Hunt is failing to take Kaizer Chiefs to the top 8— Pat (@PatBafo) April 22, 2021
No surprises here, he won 3 trophies in 7 years with Wits
"Gavin Hunt will win us trophies"— Mpolokeng✌🏿 (@MpolokengMohafa) April 22, 2021
Frank Lampard found Chelsea suspend from signing players he worked with what he had(top 4 nd FA Cup Runners up)— 💛CAFCL LAST 8✌ (@themba_le) April 22, 2021
Thomas Tuchel didn't sign his own players either and he's yelling in positive results
Ko Kaizer Chiefs Soweto derby fans expect us to be patient with Gavin Hunt
Chiefs thought they signed a world class coach in Gavin Hunt.— YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) April 22, 2021
Kaizer Chiefs is down and out.— YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) April 21, 2021
Ernst Middendorp finished 2nd— 𝐍 𝐉 𝐀 𝐁 𝐔 𝐋 𝐎 (@_Njabulo_K) April 21, 2021
Gavin Hunt can't even break into the top 8
I still don't understand why Gavin Hunt is not playing Buccas and Zuma 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/u3bvuHsjOj— Mpolokeng✌🏿 (@MpolokengMohafa) April 21, 2021
I really don’t know what’s going on with Kaizer Chiefs and Gavin Hunt.— siyasamkela🇸🇿 (@siyamtitshana) April 21, 2021
I was really disappointed in the attitude of some of the Kaizer Chiefs— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) April 21, 2021
Smiling and giggling while losing to Cape Town City
I wonder what you have done to Gavin Hunt 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/aA7sCZaLKg— Mpolokeng✌🏿 (@MpolokengMohafa) April 15, 2021
Gavin Hunt must voetsek, the very same Baccus angamfuniyo he scored. Yerrr pic.twitter.com/tsnuKm4IKQ— Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) April 21, 2021
Hayi I'm withdrawing my support for Gavin Hunt he must go I have seen enough ✌ pic.twitter.com/7DTg7QN3DB— komza (@XolileRion) April 21, 2021
Gavin Hunt favoritism will be Kaizer Chiefs downfall. We're still waiting for our top5 he promised phela. https://t.co/GC65YfYEB1 pic.twitter.com/FQw54Le36J— Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) April 21, 2021
Gavin Hunt is a scam, fire this old man with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/M490ZpPdhu— Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) April 21, 2021
Gavin hunt is taking chiefs straight to the play offs 😂😂😂😂😆😆 pic.twitter.com/UcfIOuv1zZ— TS🅾️NG🅰️PR!NC€🇿🇦 (@tsongaprince90) April 21, 2021
Gavin Hunt is self-sabotaging himself ,easy decisions turns them into more difficult ones.A coach deserve a persistent patient where's the hope in our play and a better decisions making .— Tiisetso Sedibana (@Mphele_) April 21, 2021
How was Gavin Hunt going to compete this season with the blunt tools he has. I will judge him fairly next season... for now I've made peace with a top 10 finish. pic.twitter.com/mBcqUn3iGK— Moleja (@ModiselleLl) April 22, 2021
Am a Kaizer Chiefs fan but somehow I wish Kaizer Chiefs can finish outside of top 8 so they can fire"Gavin Hunt". The guy keeps chopping and changing, he doesn't have the winning 11. You you do well in this game the next game you on the bench, that kills the form a player. pic.twitter.com/iJZmil9ZwD— The_Chairman_Is_Here (@Mix0214) April 22, 2021
I'm not gonna lie, I was so excited about the appointment of Gavin Hunt but things aren't turning out the way we hoped #GavinHuntOut— uMagutshwa (@uDlezakhe) April 22, 2021
The problem at Chiefs is not Gavin Hunt. If we are truly being honest with ourselves as Kaizer Chiefs fans, we will all agree that the problem lies in our senior players who have been so comfortable with mediocrity to a point that they feel irreplaceable.— A F R I K A (@SiphiwoZenzile) April 22, 2021