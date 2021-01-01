Kaizer Chiefs fans target Gavin Hunt on Twitter after losing to Cape Town City

After the Soweto giants lost 2-1 on Wednesday, their fans took to social media to voice their disapproval of the result

Stung by the defeat by Cape Town City, many Kaizer Chiefs fans were frustrated with the result on social media, while coach Gavin Hunt was trending on Twitter.

Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League top-eight hopes are now dented. With players also blamed for the loss, a large portion of the posts was directed toward the former Bidvest Wits tactician.

Not long ago, Hunt was praised for helping Amakhosi reach the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and their eight-match unbeaten run.

Here is how the fans reacted after the latest result:

I remember Kaizer Chiefs supporters saying Pitso ran away from Gavin Hunt pic.twitter.com/MKiem2l1dg — Swati Child (@reallbenji14) April 21, 2021

Maybe a march to Naturena will solve whatever worm Gavin Hunt has on his head, whether it is a peaceful march or not we will decide but heads must roll now. — Jobe Alexander ™ (@AlexSithole) April 22, 2021

Someone said Gavin Hunt is struggling because Kaizer Chiefs haven't had any fans on seats.

Here is a football club who haven't had any fans on seats.

They finished 13th last season. They are currently 3rd this season.

Where are the fans? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nDrLKXgPv4 — 𝐍 𝐉 𝐀 𝐁 𝐔 𝐋 𝐎 (@_Njabulo_K) April 22, 2021

Gavin Hunt is failing to take Kaizer Chiefs to the top 8



No surprises here, he won 3 trophies in 7 years with Wits — Pat (@PatBafo) April 22, 2021

Frank Lampard found Chelsea suspend from signing players he worked with what he had(top 4 nd FA Cup Runners up)



Thomas Tuchel didn't sign his own players either and he's yelling in positive results



Ko Kaizer Chiefs Soweto derby fans expect us to be patient with Gavin Hunt — 💛CAFCL LAST 8✌ (@themba_le) April 22, 2021

Chiefs thought they signed a world class coach in Gavin Hunt.



Junior Khanye said NO! pic.twitter.com/Ae6MtXBwUe — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) April 22, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs is down and out.



Junior Khanye comments on Gavin Hunt: pic.twitter.com/0tVrDWleIJ — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) April 21, 2021

Ernst Middendorp finished 2nd

Gavin Hunt can't even break into the top 8

They used the same players. pic.twitter.com/ViYLJigmtO — 𝐍 𝐉 𝐀 𝐁 𝐔 𝐋 𝐎 (@_Njabulo_K) April 21, 2021

I still don't understand why Gavin Hunt is not playing Buccas and Zuma 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/u3bvuHsjOj — Mpolokeng✌🏿 (@MpolokengMohafa) April 21, 2021

I really don’t know what’s going on with Kaizer Chiefs and Gavin Hunt. — siyasamkela🇸🇿 (@siyamtitshana) April 21, 2021

I was really disappointed in the attitude of some of the Kaizer Chiefs



Smiling and giggling while losing to Cape Town City



Only have 5 League wins, there's nothing funny about that#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #Amakhosi4Life #iamCityFC Khune Mashiane Billiat Gavin Hunt pic.twitter.com/mSOfG5PRfR — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) April 21, 2021

I wonder what you have done to Gavin Hunt 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/aA7sCZaLKg — Mpolokeng✌🏿 (@MpolokengMohafa) April 15, 2021

Gavin Hunt must voetsek, the very same Baccus angamfuniyo he scored. Yerrr pic.twitter.com/tsnuKm4IKQ — Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) April 21, 2021

Hayi I'm withdrawing my support for Gavin Hunt he must go I have seen enough ✌ pic.twitter.com/7DTg7QN3DB — komza (@XolileRion) April 21, 2021

Gavin Hunt favoritism will be Kaizer Chiefs downfall. We're still waiting for our top5 he promised phela. https://t.co/GC65YfYEB1 pic.twitter.com/FQw54Le36J — Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) April 21, 2021

Gavin Hunt is a scam, fire this old man with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/M490ZpPdhu — Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) April 21, 2021

Gavin hunt is taking chiefs straight to the play offs 😂😂😂😂😆😆 pic.twitter.com/UcfIOuv1zZ — TS🅾️NG🅰️PR!NC€🇿🇦 (@tsongaprince90) April 21, 2021

Gavin Hunt is self-sabotaging himself ,easy decisions turns them into more difficult ones.A coach deserve a persistent patient where's the hope in our play and a better decisions making . — Tiisetso Sedibana (@Mphele_) April 21, 2021

How was Gavin Hunt going to compete this season with the blunt tools he has. I will judge him fairly next season... for now I've made peace with a top 10 finish. pic.twitter.com/mBcqUn3iGK — Moleja (@ModiselleLl) April 22, 2021

Am a Kaizer Chiefs fan but somehow I wish Kaizer Chiefs can finish outside of top 8 so they can fire"Gavin Hunt". The guy keeps chopping and changing, he doesn't have the winning 11. You you do well in this game the next game you on the bench, that kills the form a player. pic.twitter.com/iJZmil9ZwD — The_Chairman_Is_Here (@Mix0214) April 22, 2021

I'm not gonna lie, I was so excited about the appointment of Gavin Hunt but things aren't turning out the way we hoped #GavinHuntOut — uMagutshwa (@uDlezakhe) April 22, 2021