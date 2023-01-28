Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes the club’s past glory is the main reason their supporters are impatient with his project.

Zwane explained why he understands fans’ anger

The tactician pointed at the club’s past glories

Chiefs working on a return to winning ways

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane explained how Chiefs fans have been spoilt in the past by their success to the extent of demanding trophies even when the team is not capable of winning them.

Amakhosi last won a trophy in 2015 when they claimed the PSL title but have disappointed since then, only coming close in 2021 when they lost the Caf Champions League final to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

They failed to qualify for continental football altogether in 2021-22, following a fifth-place finish, and find themselves in a tough battle to nail a top-three slot this season given they are sixth on the table.

Amakhosi side are currently on a bad run that has seen them lose their last three league games which leaves them on 24 points from 17 games, 25 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, and four adrift of third-placed SuperSport United.

Zwane has been calling for patience from fans as he builds a young side capable of challenging for trophies in the near future but supporters are unconvinced. The tactician, however, seems to understand their source of frustration.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Our supporters are used to winning, there’s that culture of winning,” said Zwane as quoted by the SowetanLive.

“Unfortunately, they [fans] forget about certain things but we don’t blame them because we’ve spoilt them. In the past, we’ve been in a situation like this [where they go many years without winning trophies].

“Just before the Operation Vat Alles [in the early 2000s], a season before, it was a struggle and we didn’t win anything but we went all the way to become No2 and the following season we won Mandela Cup, Coca-Cola Cup, BP Top8. We are in the process of building a team that will do very well in the future.

“Being here all these years has helped me to be able to deal with the pressure. I won’t take the pressure to the players but I will absorb all the pressure as the leader.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The four-time PSL winners enjoyed great success in the 1970s, 80s and 90s before their dominance started being checked at the turn of the millennium with the emergence of Sundowns.

Zwane has put his faith in a young team this season and the result has been inconsistent performances which has led to a strain in the relationship between club and fans.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they host Royal AM on Sunday.