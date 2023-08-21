Kaizer Chiefs fans slammed by ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder - 'I'm disappointed, so unappreciative from us'

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has slammed Kaizer Chiefs fans for throwing objects at coach Molefi Ntseki over the weekend.

Chiefs are winless in three PSL games

Last weekend they fell 1-0 vs TS Galaxy

Fans became unruly & Ntseki had to be escorted by police

WHAT HAPPENED: A section of Chiefs fans were unhappy after their team lost their Premier Soccer League game on Sunday against TS Galaxy.

Ntseki had to be escorted away from the field after the game with some Chiefs faithful hurling objects at him.

Vilakazi argues the supporters must be ready for a loss, win or defeat when their team play, and there is no guarantee of victory in any given game.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am so disappointed, I am very, very disappointed. This shows an unappreciative side of us as black people when someone does good," Vilakazi told iDiski Times.

"I always say there are three results in a game you will either win, you will lose or you will draw. So expect that when you go to the stadium to watch your team play.

"Last week he [Ntseki] won and everyone was saying he is a hero, today he lost a game and we hit him with objects. I can’t even express how touched I am because of how disappointed and heartbroken I am with how we are treating our coaches.

"I mean no one goes to a game with the intention of losing. Everyone wants to win but on the day it boils down to who wants it the most," the former Bafana Bafana midfielder continued.

"It's always like that and now if TS Galaxy do what they are supposed to and push hard they deserve the win because they worked hard in the game.

"It's sad and if people have got issues [the] management is always there. Management is there to handle supporters’ concerns but on the field, there is a coach. So if they have issues let them take those to the office and let the office deal with that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi have not won any of the last three league matches they have played this season.

They started the season with a goalless draw against Chippa United before losing 2-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns. After defeating Cape Town City 2-1 in the MTN8, the fans were confident their team had finally rediscovered their winning ways before another disappointment last weekend at the hands of the Rockets.

The ugly scenes witnessed at Mbombela Stadium happened again last season as fans expressed their dissatisfaction with former head coach Arthur Zwane who is now serving as Ntseki's assistant.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will play AmaZulu on Saturday in a league match to be staged at the FNB Stadium.