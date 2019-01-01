Kaizer Chiefs fans react to winning the PSL's Q-Innovation prize

Amakhosi have received a massive cash boost thanks to their consistency this season

are 10 points clear at the top of the , and their excellent lead has seen them clinch the Q-Innovation prize.

This sees them win a massive R1.5 million, and it's the first time they've won the prize since the 2014-15 season.

Rival fans are laughing on social media that this is the only prize Chiefs will win this season, but Amakhosi fans struck back by stating and followers should see what happened the last time they won Q-Innovation.

We have a look at the banter on social media and even go a few months back into the season to see how supporters initially felt about the prize. Has the view changed since Chiefs won it?

The jokes on this matter stem from an interview by Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane who stated they are interested in ''big fish'' and that winning the Q-innovation is like collecting sardines in the sea.

Mosimane has pointed out Masandawana's eye is on the main prize, the PSL title. We will have to see who has the last laugh at the end of the season.

Let it not be the only thing you win this season 😅 — I am (@Percydezmon) December 2, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs have won the 2019/20 Absa Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter One (R1.5m). The last time Chiefs won this prize was in 2014/2015 season - which happens to be the last time Amakhosi claimed the Absa Premiership title. — Lungani Mthethwa (@Lunganee) December 2, 2019

First Q-Innovation win for Amakhosi, more to come. https://t.co/VERss1YFOe — Luci (@Luciah_PS) December 2, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs have won the #AbsaPrem Q-Innovation Quarter one.



It's their first quarter win since 2014/15 season and they claim R1,5 million. — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) December 2, 2019

Do you remember the last time Chiefs won the Q-innovation? Hehehe we were all smiles at the end of the season. "We don't have to beat Chiefs", everyone is playing dead when asked about Chiefs. Imagine if every coach doesn't prioritise winning against Chiefs the whole season. — Vince Male (@Vince_Male) November 8, 2019

"It's sardines, our focus is on the big fish. Some of the people got sardines last season and they did not last," - @TheRealPitso on the Q-Innovation. https://t.co/I6aUJV5hYY — Secret Agent (@SecretAgent_20) October 25, 2019

A draw on Sunday can make Coach Middo win Q-innovation 1 and coach of the month award. 😂😂 #AbsaPrem ⚽ #Amakhosi4Life ✌ pic.twitter.com/3NwXu8kBwp — Jay🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) October 25, 2019

Coach Pitso Mosimane on the Q-Innovation.

🗣"It's sardines, our focus is on the big fish. Some of the people got sardines last season and they did not last,"



😄 — Spha Goba (@spha_goba) October 24, 2019

Am actually a Buccaneer and would rather go trophyless than celebrate Q-INNOVATION — KeNna-SelloRamoshitoMasola (@Ernestfigo) October 8, 2019

The 3 points keep coming for Amakhosi. Winning a Q-Innovation since 2015. — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) September 30, 2019

Pirates didn't win any Q-innovation kanti https://t.co/Q5PsXesyTE — Black Men Don't Cheat 🇿🇦 (@Nhlaka_niphoo) June 27, 2019

I don't believe in individual but the team as a whole.



When Pitso won his 1st title, for how long was he coaching and what had he previously won? — Her Birthday Count Down 😍 (@Master_P_61703) December 2, 2019

how much did they won admin pic.twitter.com/FqtoXubQd7 — Patrick T Phatudi (@PatrickTPhatud2) December 2, 2019

I'm talking about Pitso and beside, Sundowns has won the Champions league which your FC has never won and has never even qualified for mere group stages🤣 — PROACTIVE (@steven_mtshali) December 2, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs have won the 2019/20 Absa Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter — DiskiAfrika (@DiskiAfrika) December 2, 2019