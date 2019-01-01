Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs fans react to winning the PSL's Q-Innovation prize

Amakhosi have received a massive cash boost thanks to their consistency this season

Kaizer Chiefs are 10 points clear at the top of the PSL, and their excellent lead has seen them clinch the Q-Innovation prize.

This sees them win a massive R1.5 million, and it's the first time they've won the prize since the 2014-15 season.

Rival fans are laughing on social media that this is the only prize Chiefs will win this season, but Amakhosi fans struck back by stating Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns followers should see what happened the last time they won Q-Innovation.

We have a look at the banter on social media and even go a few months back into the season to see how supporters initially felt about the prize. Has the view changed since Chiefs won it?

The jokes on this matter stem from an interview by Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane who stated they are interested in ''big fish'' and that winning the Q-innovation is like collecting sardines in the sea.

Mosimane has pointed out Masandawana's eye is on the main prize, the PSL title. We will have to see who has the last laugh at the end of the season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

