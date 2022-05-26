Kaizer Chiefs fans 'over the moon' after Zwane appointment

As the majority of the supporters sounded optimistic over the news, they listed what the ex-Amakhosi star would want in order to succeed

Arthur Zwane’s appointment as Kaizer Chiefs head coach has generated a sense of optimism among the fans, and they have accordingly pointed out what the coach must be given by the club.

The supporters who reacted online to the news have pointed out why the Amakhosi legend can bring success to the club.

Zwane, a winger during his playing days, will take charge of the Soweto giants alongside Dillon Sheppard, with whom they acted as interim coaches together.

Some fans proclaimed that the coach, now on a three-year contract, should be given time and trust in order to produce results.

If they back Zwane, they might get some glory in the seasons to come. He needs time and trust, plus he believes in developing the young ones. — Phakathwayo. (@ntandogumz) May 26, 2022

To chiefs management pls dnt interfere with Arthur Zwane n Sheppard give them your undivided support, it's my only concern, bcuz in every PSL team there's too much interference frm management. pic.twitter.com/VwDZpllxbQ — Nhlanhla (@Nhlanhlantsim) May 26, 2022

It's so good to see @KaizerChiefs giving a local lad like Arthur Zwane a chance at being their a coach, it's about time a legend like him is given a challenge & an honor. If Benny, Tinkler, Dan Dance et al can do why can't he? — Moshabi Senwamadi (@Senwamadi) May 26, 2022

The introduction of Arthur "10111" Zwane as the head coach by Kaizer Chiefs is the most beautiful thing ever🔥🔥🔥. My goodness!✊ — NdinguThoshie weKhosi❤✌✌😊 (@thoshiej) May 26, 2022

Arthur Zwane news has really brought up some good and nostalgic feelings. 👏🏾 Wishing him the best of luck.



Maybe he will finally get me tweeting about that team. — your diye. (@highhiighhiiigh) May 26, 2022

In Zwane I believe 10111 that's the tweet 🔥✌️✌️✨ https://t.co/hFWiPqFPAG — 📀KABELO⚪ (@Kabzaleften) May 26, 2022

I won't lie I'm really excited, infact I'm over the moon that @KaizerChiefs have finally made Arthur Zwane the permanent head coach 😭😭😭



Lead us wena my Chief ✌🏼🙌🏼 #Amakhosi4Life — nelsonsoundsmusic ™ (@nelsonsounds) May 26, 2022

However, one claimed the Glamour Boys opted for a cheaper option in Zwane.

It was a cheaper decision to make, Chiefs have lost big money and appointing Zwane was a cheaper option....not necessarily the best choice! — Mbhekaphansi (@DavidNdawo) May 26, 2022

I don't know how i feel because this type of move happened before, but then again i could be wrong 🤔🤔🤔🤔best wishes Coach Zwane https://t.co/h0jasu2Dbc — Kay-g KhosiAllDeWay🇮🇹 (@Charane11) May 26, 2022

Some pointed out that it is now upon the new coach to deliver after getting the permanent deal.

Article continues below

I really like what Kaizer Chiefs is doing giving their former player a head coaching position. It's now up to Arthur Zwane to prove that he got this position on merit and deliver on @KaizerChiefs mandate. — Mhlalukwana (@Imsollyntuli) May 26, 2022

Arthur Zwane has Blom, Frossler, Baccus?, Dolly, Billiat, Nange, Mabiliso, 2xNgcobo, Mabiliso, Bvuma, Khune, Castro, Mashiane, Dube, Hlanti, Du Preez that’s a strong core. Let’s see who he’s gonna add but he’s got a good base. And he’s for attacking entertaining football 🔥🔥 https://t.co/0hfEdAgs90 — Sbudda Radebe (@EphraimSbudda) May 26, 2022

Another optimistic fan claimed they are yet to see better days than they did under Steve Komphela, who is currently at Premier Soccer League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Arthur Zwane will definitely have more impact than Steve Komphela did at Kaizer Chiefs. — BLACKNIFICENT🖤✌🏿❤️ (@_Chwama) May 26, 2022

Are you excited by Zwane and Sheppard's appointments by Chiefs? Do you think the duo will bring the glory days back at Naturena? Tell us what you think in the comment section.