Kaizer Chiefs fans 'over the moon' after Zwane appointment
Arthur Zwane’s appointment as Kaizer Chiefs head coach has generated a sense of optimism among the fans, and they have accordingly pointed out what the coach must be given by the club.
The supporters who reacted online to the news have pointed out why the Amakhosi legend can bring success to the club.
Zwane, a winger during his playing days, will take charge of the Soweto giants alongside Dillon Sheppard, with whom they acted as interim coaches together.
Some fans proclaimed that the coach, now on a three-year contract, should be given time and trust in order to produce results.
However, one claimed the Glamour Boys opted for a cheaper option in Zwane.
Some pointed out that it is now upon the new coach to deliver after getting the permanent deal.
Another optimistic fan claimed they are yet to see better days than they did under Steve Komphela, who is currently at Premier Soccer League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.
Are you excited by Zwane and Sheppard's appointments by Chiefs? Do you think the duo will bring the glory days back at Naturena? Tell us what you think in the comment section.