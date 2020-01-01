PSL

Kaizer Chiefs fans not happy as leaked photos of new kits emerge

Austin Ditlhobolo
Senior Reporter
Comments()
Samir Nurkovic Khama Billiat Lebogang Manyama - Kaizer Chiefs
Backpagepix
The Soweto giants are expected to unveil their new shirts ahead of the season campaign

Kaizer Chiefs' rumoured 2020/21 kits have been leaked, but the Amakhosi faithful are not impressed. 

A black and yellow shirt and a blue top, both manufactured by Nike, are trending on social media.

However, the two kits are not popular with the Chiefs supporters, as the Glamour Boys are expected to unveil new shirts ahead of the new campaign.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Most fans blasted the new designs as they feel that they are awful, hideous and ugly on social media

    One fan said: "Whoever approves Kaizer Chiefs kits needs to be arrested."

    While the other wrote: 'Nike punishing Chiefs with awful kits."

    Article continues below

    Another one said: "If that's the Kaizer Chiefs kit then it's ugly as hell."

    The supporters took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the rumoured new kits:

     

     

    Close