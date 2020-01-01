Kaizer Chiefs fans not happy as leaked photos of new kits emerge

The Soweto giants are expected to unveil their new shirts ahead of the season campaign

' rumoured 2020/21 kits have been leaked, but the Amakhosi faithful are not impressed.

A black and yellow shirt and a blue top, both manufactured by Nike, are trending on social media.

However, the two kits are not popular with the Chiefs supporters, as the Glamour Boys are expected to unveil new shirts ahead of the new campaign.

Most fans blasted the new designs as they feel that they are awful, hideous and ugly on social media

One fan said: "Whoever approves Kaizer Chiefs kits needs to be arrested."

While the other wrote: 'Nike punishing Chiefs with awful kits."

Another one said: "If that's the Kaizer Chiefs kit then it's ugly as hell."

The supporters took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the rumoured new kits:

Whoever approves Kaizer Chiefs kits needs to be arrested! 😭 pic.twitter.com/N59IJKpmdF — Dark♞Knight (@LudwaX) September 18, 2020

Please don't buy that new kit ya Kaizer Chiefs



😒😒😒 — Beezo (@Busi_Nikelo) September 18, 2020

No ways di is new kit for chiefs — scotch T ṋetshiṱavha (@matshilisano) September 18, 2020

Chiefs doesn't even want to give us a nice kit😒 — September 21st 🎉🎊🎂🎁 (@Mpn_mokoena) September 18, 2020

If That's The Kaizer Chiefs Kit Then It's Ugly As Hell — S P H E S I H L E (@UncleBucs) September 18, 2020

If this is Chiefs new kit, bashaye into encane. 🙅🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/9Pzd8zvc02 — Mkhonto™ (@Soblaque) September 18, 2020

Nike conveying their disgust to Kaizer Chiefs with that kit😂😂💀💀 — O Mokgara (@ObieSwaden) September 18, 2020

Nike punishing Chiefs with awful kits — Sphamandla. (@ubhutu_spha) September 18, 2020

Chiefs deserved to lose the league if they were gonna be defending champions whilst playing in these kits https://t.co/gU72yJyXWP — Philani (@PhilxniMagagula) September 18, 2020

That can't be Kaizer Chiefs' kit for next season 🤮 — To Whom it may concern 🖕 (@Liberatus_Mokoe) September 18, 2020

and Kaizer Chiefs kits 🤮 getting none of that. — Kiddwaya FC 💸 (@LitSego) September 18, 2020