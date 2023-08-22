Kaizer Chiefs have been charged for their fans' misconduct after a Premier Soccer League match against TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Chiefs fans were frustrated after Sunday's loss

They hurled objects at Ntseki

PSL DC has reacted to the happenings

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs fans had come to the match hoping their team will register their first win of the season in the PSL.

However, the Glamour Boys fell by a solitary goal and the emotions got the better of their fans who hurled objects at coach Molefi Ntseki.

The tactician had to be escorted out of the pitch by police and the PSL Disciplinary Committee has now reacted.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I confirm that I preferred charges of misconduct against Kaizer Chiefs Football Club," the league's Prosecutor, Advocate Zola Majavu said on Tuesday.

"This is as a result of a missile-throwing incident that transpired in the match between [Chiefs] and TS Galaxy this past Sunday.

[Chiefs] have been scheduled to appear before the PSL DC on Tuesday, 29 August."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Monday evening, Amakhosi through their Corporate Communications Officer Vina Maphosa urged fans to be patient with Ntseki insisting success is imminent.

After collecting just a point in their three league games, Chiefs are placed 13th on the table, 11 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played a game more.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Chiefs host AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium in a league outing.