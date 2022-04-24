Kaizer Chiefs fans impressed with team despite PSL loss to Stellenbosch FC

Kaizer Chiefs started the post-Stuart Baxter era with a 1-0 loss away to Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was a massive loss for Amakhosi who are fighting for the top two positions on the Premier Soccer League table with hopes to qualify for the Caf Champions League.

The Soweto heavyweights had also lost their previous game against SuperSport United by a solitary goal.

Despite the loss, the fans were impressed with the way their team played under interim coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard. They felt the team had direction and their game was flowing despite what they felt was an unfortunate loss to Stellies.

@kaizerm_jr @KaizerChiefs we may be lost yesterday but we played very good football it was exciting, the energy was good,determination was there,pls add Dan Dance Malesela to work with Zwane nd Shepard then will be good,glory days are coming — Exodus Vladimir (@Exodus_McMash) April 24, 2022

Yesterday game was the chiefs we know..... Just that luck was not on our side but let's keep our heads up 6 to go — v12siya 🔥 (@v12siya) April 24, 2022

To be honest , kaizer chiefs played a better football yesterday with those young stars. https://t.co/PPY2zCeOSz — Bhuti Sbu 😉 (@Khaye_Mthunzi) April 24, 2022

We played better football. Good combinations and winning mentality will develop. Promising. No panic buttons @KaizerChiefs ✌️✌️✌️✌️ — Mgombane (@makhosinikk) April 24, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs played well today but Rama Mphahlele was unnecessary. Players like Zuma and KG looked hungry. Ngcobo also played well in defence. I'm happy with the performance — GhostNation (@youngcallous) April 23, 2022

Others felt Amakhosi played well owing to the influence of Zwane. The former midfielder played for Chiefs for 10 years and is regarded as a club legend. Some supporters believe the 48-year-old will take the team back to its glory days.

@KaizerChiefs We believe in Zwane ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾fr life — TSK (@TsekoPhiri) April 23, 2022

For @KaizerChiefs to trust Arthur Zwane and announce him as the head coach of Amakhosi✌✌🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯#Amakhosi4Life — Marvin_King (@_Marvinking) April 23, 2022

I dont care about our loss today. Im happy dat the boys really showed what hunger is.. What they will do if they get game time. Baxter was killing our young talent and i thank you Zwane for making us believe dat we can still do it. Nice game to the boys✌✌✌✌✌ — Dj Sipido (@moye_sipho) April 23, 2022

Had Kaizer Chiefs gave coach Zwane the opportunity at the beginning of the season instead of bringing someone who doesn't believe in young talent — Sdumaro09 (@sdumaro_9) April 23, 2022

However, not everyone feels that Zwane can steer the team forward. They believe the team lacks leadership on the pitch while others feel some of the players are too old.

Arthur Zwane would die young if he were to coach @KaizerChiefs permanently the way he was stressing and checking times consistently but it shows though he hates to lose

But he has a big job ahead that team lacks leadership on the field it ws evident when Rama was subbed — Siya Mfundisi ✌🏽🇿🇦 (@MfundisiZa27) April 24, 2022

#KaizerChiefs

Hmmmmm......Zwane if u want us to like you please remove this old age

Thabang Dube he's a future of Bafana Bafana ifailed to understand why cos we are no longer competing..we are building try to build with those guys...

Pair with young guns please 💪 🙏 💙 ❤ 8 pic.twitter.com/paYLQtzCze — Dumisani (@Dumisan77437973) April 24, 2022

