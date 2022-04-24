Kaizer Chiefs fans impressed with team despite PSL loss to Stellenbosch FC
Kaizer Chiefs started the post-Stuart Baxter era with a 1-0 loss away to Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday evening.
It was a massive loss for Amakhosi who are fighting for the top two positions on the Premier Soccer League table with hopes to qualify for the Caf Champions League.
The Soweto heavyweights had also lost their previous game against SuperSport United by a solitary goal.
Despite the loss, the fans were impressed with the way their team played under interim coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard. They felt the team had direction and their game was flowing despite what they felt was an unfortunate loss to Stellies.
Others felt Amakhosi played well owing to the influence of Zwane. The former midfielder played for Chiefs for 10 years and is regarded as a club legend. Some supporters believe the 48-year-old will take the team back to its glory days.
However, not everyone feels that Zwane can steer the team forward. They believe the team lacks leadership on the pitch while others feel some of the players are too old.
What is your take on the way Chiefs played and the influence of Zwane?