Kaizer Chiefs fans hurt after another Amakhosi loss to SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs fans have expressed their sorrow after the team once again failed to win on Saturday when they lost by a solitary goal to SuperSport United in a PSL match at FNB Stadium.

Despite having the fans back in the stands for the first time since March 2020, Amakhosi failed to give them a good welcome as they failed to convert the chances they created.

The visitors, who were led by interim coach Andre Arendse after the sacking of Kaitano Tembo, managed to get the only goal with 23 minutes to go.

Ghampani Lungu burst clear down the left wing before delivering a superb ball for Thamsanqa Gabuza, who slammed home from the edge of the small box.

It was an unwelcome result for the Soweto heavyweights who are chasing a top-two finish to secure Caf Champions League football next season.

Apart from admitting they are getting hurt regularly by the team, a section of Chiefs fans have threatened to quit the club if things do not improve.

Article continues below

It's hard to be a Kaizer Chiefs fan ey I sometimes don't understand this team😪😪they always lose lose n lose — Lona Lona (@Lonaxaba) April 16, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs is the reason why I have anger issues https://t.co/3qfnW6aFpO — I dislike Baxter 🧍🏾‍♀️ (@tintswalomegacy) April 16, 2022

I'm canceling Kaizer Chiefs. No ways — Amber(They/Them) 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸 (@SoWhoIsAmber) April 16, 2022

I need the Motaung family to sell Kaizer Chiefs. I’m begging at this moment.

The buyer just needs to keep the club as is. Don’t change the name, logo, location, nothing! — Mpho Mokhele.🇮🇹 (@Dani_Gift) April 16, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs will make u attend unknown funeral just to cry freely.😭 — RazWill (@Raz_24fitness) April 16, 2022

We don't deserve this as kaizer chiefs fans pic.twitter.com/CEnwzVyrWq — Ngoato Evans 🇿🇦 (@sirevans582) April 16, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs is a constant disappointment. — Mologadi Nomhlekhabo Keratilwe (@Trixx_Ray) April 16, 2022

I am in an abusive relationship with Kaizer Chiefs. I'm tired of the hurt, emotional abuse & the lack of respect. I can't anymore 😭😭😭 — Nonkululeko (@Nkuleh_G) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, their rival fans had a field day tormenting Amakhosi supporters for their club's inconsistencies in the South African top-tier this season. There are those who feel Amakhosi are led by a 'plumber', referring to coach Stuart Baxter, while others felt it was not okay for the team to sell the tickets at R70 and let the fans witness the loss.

😂😂😂😂so Kaizer Chiefs increased ticket prices only for their supporters to witness Ganda Ganda doing the Bopha dance pic.twitter.com/e8LAjQB3vp — Danai Mupavaenda (@danai_m01) April 16, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs really lost to a team that didn't have a coach 😲😂🚮 USELESS FC



Mandisa Zanzibar Mandisa Nota Gavin Hunt pic.twitter.com/mhb24W8gin — 40 (@DoroMavo) April 16, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs fans shouting "Baxter must go" pic.twitter.com/g3jtpp9rBT — Bongani (@Bongani_MKJ) April 16, 2022

Coach Baxter is the only solution to Kaizer Chiefs problems. They must keep him.😭 🙏 https://t.co/SDbbUrdk3b — "Beka beka, Listen listen." (@sydneygxekwa2) April 16, 2022

One thing I like about Kaizer Chiefs is that they are very consistent when it comes to dissapointment. 🤣 — Moabi (@MoabiMo) April 16, 2022

We will Retweet just annoy Kaizer Chiefs fans 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/k8NAQeH0WB — KeletsoM 🦋💫💦 (@KeletsoMss) April 16, 2022

What do you think is the main Chiefs' problem? Drop your comments below.