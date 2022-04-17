Kaizer Chiefs fans hurt after another Amakhosi loss to SuperSport United
Kaizer Chiefs fans have expressed their sorrow after the team once again failed to win on Saturday when they lost by a solitary goal to SuperSport United in a PSL match at FNB Stadium.
Despite having the fans back in the stands for the first time since March 2020, Amakhosi failed to give them a good welcome as they failed to convert the chances they created.
The visitors, who were led by interim coach Andre Arendse after the sacking of Kaitano Tembo, managed to get the only goal with 23 minutes to go.
Ghampani Lungu burst clear down the left wing before delivering a superb ball for Thamsanqa Gabuza, who slammed home from the edge of the small box.
It was an unwelcome result for the Soweto heavyweights who are chasing a top-two finish to secure Caf Champions League football next season.
Apart from admitting they are getting hurt regularly by the team, a section of Chiefs fans have threatened to quit the club if things do not improve.
Meanwhile, their rival fans had a field day tormenting Amakhosi supporters for their club's inconsistencies in the South African top-tier this season. There are those who feel Amakhosi are led by a 'plumber', referring to coach Stuart Baxter, while others felt it was not okay for the team to sell the tickets at R70 and let the fans witness the loss.
