'Kaizer Chiefs fans have become too soft' - Khuzwayo calls for change after Petersen's mistakes

Former Bafana Bafana star Brilliant Khuzwayo feels Kaizer Chiefs are being too polite on Brandon Petersen after his recurring mistakes.

  • Petersen has cost Chiefs on several occasions
  • Ntseki has stuck by him despite the mistakes
  • Ex-Bafana international believes there should be change

WHAT HAPPENED: Petersen has made costly goalkeeping mistakes this season, with Chiefs ending up paying the price.

The most notable blunders were against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League and MTN8 respectively.

Khuzwayo, who played for both the Orlando Pirates and Chiefs as a keeper, has expressed his disappointment publicly.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Kabelo] Metsimetsi made one mistake against Ajax [Cape Town] and it was game over for him at Chiefs. The Khosi fans have become too soft I should say," Khuzwayo tweeted.

The 33-year-old has since deleted the tweet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coach Molefi Ntseki should now consider giving other goalkeepers an opportunity to play.

Apart from Petersen, veteran custodian Itumeleng Khune got his opportunity against SuperSport United and pulled some good saves despite the Glamour Boys' loss; Bruce Bvuma was on the bench.

WHAT NEXT: With the unforgiving Amakhosi fans desperate for silverware this season, it is high time Ntseki makes wise decisions regarding his player selection.

