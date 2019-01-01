Kaizer Chiefs fans hail Nurkovic and their PSL lead
Kaizer Chiefs thrashed Stellenbosch 4-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.
Amakhosi fans were pointing out how Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to the Western Cape side on their visit earlier this season.
Many Chiefs supporters were full of praise for man of the match Samir Nurkovic who is turning into a key player in their title race.
Nurkovic scored twice on the night to make sure Chiefs regained a 10-point lead on Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.
#Amakhosi4Life— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 27, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs extending the lead in the #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/FSK0lH8u4d
We are here— Vina (@alfavina) November 27, 2019
Ready & Hungry 😋
See you now @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/HResdEiVXa
Amakhosi for life we are behind you boys @KaizerChiefs ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ISBwZZE6GY— Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) November 27, 2019
If your club is not @KaizerChiefs pls join #AmINext awareness pic.twitter.com/Rv6mWWa35g— 🇿🇦Ngicela Ningiboleke #uAux🇿🇦 (@bhutimnandi_rsa) November 27, 2019
Kaizer chiefs fans in May 2020. #ssdiski #Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem #BackToBrilliance pic.twitter.com/9VrmpF09pk— Unbelievable Hey 🇿🇦 (@9xChamPFion) November 27, 2019
Cape town stadium is @KaizerChiefs stadium 4nil— King Lanito (@lanito101) November 27, 2019
@IIKHUNE_32_16 am waiting for someone to say @KaizerChiefs is benefiting from corner kicks https://t.co/YxCSwCCsu4— Yanga Mpemnyama (@Chappell_90) November 27, 2019
If you keep on playing like this in Cape Town i guess the whole Khosi nation will allow you to make it the teams ne home ground😂😂😂😋😋😋😋— 👑👑Mfana ndini😋😋😋 (@AThamahane) November 27, 2019
It’s been great working with #Ghouwa @StellenboschFC— Vina (@alfavina) November 27, 2019
Great day in the office @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/nDgSkjBcWu
Kaizer Chiefs coach thinks he took the league!! https://t.co/f59hdF1w0y— Daddy Jay (@Jayson36753351) November 27, 2019
Reaction yomakhelwane when they heard #KaizerChiefs keeps on winning in the league. 😂😂😂 #Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/4mggjofobt— Vela Bembhentsele (@Tabile_Zukile) November 27, 2019
Dankie Khosi💛— Kabelo (@Kabelo67496971) November 27, 2019
@KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/NuSRwjBVea
How can we forget😂😂😂😂 #Khosi4Life @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/54orE4lwoL— Lucky Shashaoka (@SHAWELA1) November 27, 2019
This @KaizerChiefs is walking towards the league triumph! 🏆 #AbsaPrem #PSL #SSDiski #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life #BackToBrilliance #ForeverFearless @SuperSportTV— Pule Matlho (@BroPuleMatlho) November 27, 2019
What did you say a about 7 points @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/kLeAA3qro8— Lufmon10 (@monde_lufele) November 27, 2019