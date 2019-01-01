Kaizer Chiefs fans hail Nurkovic and their PSL lead

Amakhosi are on an amazing run this season and their fans are already expecting them to win the league title

thrashed Stellenbosch 4-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi fans were pointing out how lost 1-0 to the Western Cape side on their visit earlier this season.

Many Chiefs supporters were full of praise for man of the match Samir Nurkovic who is turning into a key player in their title race.

Nurkovic scored twice on the night to make sure Chiefs regained a 10-point lead on who have a game in hand.

We are here

Ready & Hungry 😋

See you now @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/HResdEiVXa — Vina (@alfavina) November 27, 2019

Amakhosi for life we are behind you boys @KaizerChiefs ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ISBwZZE6GY — Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) November 27, 2019

Cape town stadium is @KaizerChiefs stadium 4nil — King Lanito (@lanito101) November 27, 2019

@IIKHUNE_32_16 am waiting for someone to say @KaizerChiefs is benefiting from corner kicks https://t.co/YxCSwCCsu4 — Yanga Mpemnyama (@Chappell_90) November 27, 2019

If you keep on playing like this in Cape Town i guess the whole Khosi nation will allow you to make it the teams ne home ground😂😂😂😋😋😋😋 — 👑👑Mfana ndini😋😋😋 (@AThamahane) November 27, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs coach thinks he took the league!! https://t.co/f59hdF1w0y — Daddy Jay (@Jayson36753351) November 27, 2019