Stellenbosch v Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs fans hail Nurkovic and their PSL lead

Comments()
Backpagepix
Amakhosi are on an amazing run this season and their fans are already expecting them to win the league title

Kaizer Chiefs thrashed Stellenbosch 4-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi fans were pointing out how Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to the Western Cape side on their visit earlier this season.

Many Chiefs supporters were full of praise for man of the match Samir Nurkovic who is turning into a key player in their title race.

Editors' Picks

Nurkovic scored twice on the night to make sure Chiefs regained a 10-point lead on Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close