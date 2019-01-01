Kaizer Chiefs fans hail Dumisani Zuma after brace against Chippa United

Amakhosi's form is so hot at the moment they are on fire! So it's a good time for them to be approaching the Soweto Derby

beat 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

With drawing 0-0 away to FC, Amakhosi have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

The Brazilians have a game in hand but Chiefs lead is comfortable enough to make their fans dream of the title.

Their supporters are really starting to believe they will finally win trophies again under coach Ernst Middendorp.

We take a look at how the fans hailed Dumisani Zuma, who scored both goals on the night.

Kaizer Chiefs’ last five #AbsaPrem games:



WWWWW



Nine goals scored, zero conceded, and they’ve now kept five consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since November 2016. Table-toppers. pic.twitter.com/P3zZXqOIj6 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 6, 2019

Amakhoooooooossssssssiiiiiiiiiii dankieboys I love @KaizerChiefs we are marching on ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) November 6, 2019

Psl teams trying to stop kaizer Chiefs this season #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/UAy5DUDuE8 — Ramuya shadrack (@RotondwaRamuya) November 6, 2019

Congratulations boy hard work pays off , I have been always been behind you , you a hard worker keep up the good work , some of us appreciate your efforts @ kaizerChiefs , shapaaaaaa khosi shapaaaaaaaa✌️🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/tMuK1uLOmf — Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) November 6, 2019

Who is chiefs ?

Chiefs is Amakhosi

He what did you say?

I said chiefs is the always win and always 🔛🔝😂😂😂😂✌️✌️✌️#Amakhosi4Life @collen_ndobe @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/bBvUrFvQRA — Collen Ndobe (@collen_ndobe) November 6, 2019

Her: Babe where's the remote?

Me: @KaizerChiefs

Her: What?

Me: On top of the table. ✌✌✌#Amakhosi4Life🤛👊



Saturday reba ngena so, Haka! The train is moving. pic.twitter.com/mBnSPogxJf — Archie Ditlhake (@Archie_the_bold) November 6, 2019

#DumisaniZuma the man of the Match for me.

He is such a ball player @KaizerChiefs#AbsaPremiership pic.twitter.com/Rok300EVfr — Simon Mpilo (@mpilo_simon) November 6, 2019