Chippa United v Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs fans hail Dumisani Zuma after brace against Chippa United

Amakhosi's form is so hot at the moment they are on fire! So it's a good time for them to be approaching the Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs beat Chippa United 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

With Mamelodi Sundowns drawing 0-0 away to Baroka FC, Amakhosi have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

The Brazilians have a game in hand but Chiefs lead is comfortable enough to make their fans dream of the PSL title.

Their supporters are really starting to believe they will finally win trophies again under coach Ernst Middendorp.

We take a look at how the fans hailed Dumisani Zuma, who scored both goals on the night.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

