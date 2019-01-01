Kaizer Chiefs fans hail Dumisani Zuma after brace against Chippa United
Kaizer Chiefs beat Chippa United 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.
With Mamelodi Sundowns drawing 0-0 away to Baroka FC, Amakhosi have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.
The Brazilians have a game in hand but Chiefs lead is comfortable enough to make their fans dream of the PSL title.
Their supporters are really starting to believe they will finally win trophies again under coach Ernst Middendorp.
We take a look at how the fans hailed Dumisani Zuma, who scored both goals on the night.
Kaizer Chiefs’ last five #AbsaPrem games:— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 6, 2019
WWWWW
Nine goals scored, zero conceded, and they’ve now kept five consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since November 2016. Table-toppers. pic.twitter.com/P3zZXqOIj6
Amakhoooooooossssssssiiiiiiiiiii dankieboys I love @KaizerChiefs we are marching on ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) November 6, 2019
Congratulations @KaizerChiefs ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️❤️💃💃💃💃#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/Q1LXQCynKN— Zama-K (@ZamaKNgcobo) November 6, 2019
WE ARE AMAKHOSI #Amakhosi4Life #backtobrilliance @KaizerChiefs #absaprem pic.twitter.com/i0Xxf2uvDo— Tshepho J. Mokwele (@Tshepho_Mokwele) November 6, 2019
Kaizer chiefs fans where y'all at? 😂🕺🏽🔥— °AMO°🙇🏽♂️🔥 (@_AIMO_) November 6, 2019
Now i can party in peace 😭😭❤️#KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/EexvCaeGW9
Goodnight to all Kaizer Chiefs supporters💛✌️ #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3SWKwyhKWp— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) November 6, 2019
#AbsaPremiership #KaizerChiefs— kabelo.kgwedi (@kabelo_kgwedi) November 6, 2019
Compliments to this man and his long diagonals😍😍 pic.twitter.com/rwpyjE554Y
#AbsaPrem let's celebrate this young talented man tonight 🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️@KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/3gbR70EUdo— QUEENB* BONGIE (@Bongi91471385) November 6, 2019
Psl teams trying to stop kaizer Chiefs this season #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/UAy5DUDuE8— Ramuya shadrack (@RotondwaRamuya) November 6, 2019
LEAD US MSHOLOZI— Brian Nel™ (@nel17brian) November 6, 2019
Dumisani Zuma the hero!!! #Amakhosi4Life
❤️ &✌️@KaizerChiefs we love it guys!!!! pic.twitter.com/qDgmxk6Wn3
If "kele nyaka one by one was a person" 😅@KaizerChiefs#Amakhosi4Life ✌ pic.twitter.com/3PQLaGOYgu— KaymooreRemis (@KamogeloMareme) November 6, 2019
Congratulations boy hard work pays off , I have been always been behind you , you a hard worker keep up the good work , some of us appreciate your efforts @ kaizerChiefs , shapaaaaaa khosi shapaaaaaaaa✌️🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/tMuK1uLOmf— Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) November 6, 2019
Who is chiefs ?— Collen Ndobe (@collen_ndobe) November 6, 2019
Chiefs is Amakhosi
He what did you say?
I said chiefs is the always win and always 🔛🔝😂😂😂😂✌️✌️✌️#Amakhosi4Life @collen_ndobe @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/bBvUrFvQRA
I'm resigning as a @KaizerChiefs fan I can't handle so much happiness .#Amakhosi4Life .#AbsaPremiership pic.twitter.com/aQoAXTlPry— SIVIWE MBUNGA ZOTSHO (@SVIJI_EC) November 6, 2019
Her: Babe where's the remote?— Archie Ditlhake (@Archie_the_bold) November 6, 2019
Me: @KaizerChiefs
Her: What?
Me: On top of the table. ✌✌✌#Amakhosi4Life🤛👊
Saturday reba ngena so, Haka! The train is moving. pic.twitter.com/mBnSPogxJf
Khosiiiii for life💛💛💛💛💛💛💛♥♥♥♥♥♥✌✌✌✌ pic.twitter.com/6i90eycIem— Dolly Dudu (@dolly_Imbo) November 6, 2019
#DumisaniZuma the man of the Match for me.— Simon Mpilo (@mpilo_simon) November 6, 2019
He is such a ball player @KaizerChiefs#AbsaPremiership pic.twitter.com/Rok300EVfr
Zuma you are appreciated 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/cc0qA1hyxw— Small_Mlee (@small_mlee) November 6, 2019
Coach of the months ❤️✌️💯... Mastermind @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/Ipk9dz88zO— Luando Shakes Mashalaba (@LwandoMashalab2) November 6, 2019
Save this tweet #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/oDfFTjENtW— Daniel Boya (@lesibad) November 6, 2019