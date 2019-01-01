Fans hail reborn CBD at Kaizer Chiefs after thrashing Mamelodi Sundowns

Amakhosi have won a trophy this season, though Brazilians fans will want to point out this one doesn't count

beat rivals 4-2 in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup on Saturday.

The trophy isn't one of the major trophies on offer in South African domestic football, as both clubs essentially used a mixture of first-team and fringe players during the international break.

The one-sided encounter starred two former Brazilians, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro, in the colours of Chiefs this time. They were part of the famous CBD, also including Keagan Dolly back at Sundowns.

Two of the players were unplayable against their former club, as Billiat provided three assists in Castro's hat-trick. Then the Zimbabwean scored a goal himself. So, how do Chiefs complete the trio? Well, that has to be the underrated, Dumisani Zuma.

Social media will have you believe this is the new CBD, alive and kicking at Chiefs. Brazilians fans won't have it. They are not impressed with the event altogether and find their own voice to make fun of Amakhosi's day.

There are video celebrations from the fans too, showing the delight of Chiefs fans and some upset Sundowns supporters.

