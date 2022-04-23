Kaizer Chiefs fans get what they wanted, but did it backfire?

With Stuart Baxter done, it was a more attack-minded and adventurous Kaizer Chiefs side which took to the field against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday evening.

One of the main criticisms levelled at Baxter was that he was too reluctant to field the flair

players in the Amakhosi squad; the likes of Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Sabelo Radebe, for example.

And it was almost as if Zwane and Sheppard gave the fans exactly what they've been wanting as Zuma got his first action in a year while Mashiane and Radebe started, with the likes of Kgaogelo Sekgota as well as Khama Billiat, Ngcobo, Leonardo Castro and Keagan Dolly all getting some action.

Defence open to the counter

It was most certainly not the kind of starting XI nor substitutions one would have seen under Baxter.

But did it work? For starters and most importantly, the Amakhosi defence was found badly exposed and lacking in resources - not only when Stellenbosch scored through Dean van Rooyen, but also on several other occasions in the game.

Had Stellies been more clinical, they could have scored a couple more.

On the other hand, Chiefs did exhibit some good combination play and were on top for most of the final 30 minutes of the game.

The likes of Sekgota, Zuma and Ngcobo made positive impacts and there were some promising moments and a sense of urgency to get on the front foot and attack.

Ultimately though Amakhosi lost the game, and failed to create many clear-cut openings in front of the Cape side’s goal.

Players like Mashiane and Radebe looked like they had been lacking game-time.

But of course, it could take a little bit of time for the two coaches to implement their ideas, and for some of the players to find full sharpness after being sidelined for so long.

For now, the jury remains out and Chiefs fans will probably be hoping that Zwane and Sheppard continue to try and be brave and positive with their selections and tactics.

The Soweto giants’ next fixture is on Wednesday 27 April, away to Golden Arrows.