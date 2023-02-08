'Kaizer Chiefs fans don't see it that way' - Zwane earns Kannemeyer's sympathies

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer sympatises with the club's coach Arthur Zwane, who has been under-fire this term.

Chiefs have been inconsistent under Zwane

Kannemeyer feels Amakhosi fans need to be patient

Zwane's side placed fifth on the PSL standings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto tactician was appointed head coach of the club's first team prior to the start of the current season - replacing Stuart Baxter.

The man nicknamed 10111 has come under heavy criticism at times, with Chiefs blowing hot and cold under his guidance, and the team is currently placed fifth on the PSL log - 27 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kannemeyer, who played alongside Zwane at Amakhosi as they clinched the 2003/04 PSL title, believes that the club's fans need to be patient as 10111 is building his own team.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It is always difficult when you have been coaching in the development and out of the blue you become the head coach [of the first team]," Kannemeyer told GOAL.

"It doesn't get easier because you obviously inherit a squad that was rebuilt then you come in, you have to rebuild. So, it is always going to be difficult.

"Supporters don't see these things and they always blame the coach. If you have a lot of players who have been around and they are not helping the youngsters then it becomes even more difficult," the former The Magic FC head coach added.

"But unfortunately, like I said, supporters don't see it that way. Football in general is a winning-driven business and that is the nature of the game. The coach always has to take the blame."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has been under pressure since he took charge of Chiefs, since the last time the club won a major trophy was in 2015 and their fans are desperate to see the team end its trophy drought.

Having been eliminated from the 2022 MTN8 in the semi-finals by AmaZulu FC, a three-match losing run in the PSL piled pressure on 10111 last month and the poor run dented Amakhosi's ambitions of challenging for this season's league title.

The Naturena-based giants snapped the winless run with a 2-0 win over Royal AM on January 29 as Zwane became the first coach to mastermind a win over Thwihli Thwahla.

However, there are some Amakhosi fans who still feel that the 2018 Multichoice Diski Shield-winning coach is not good enough to be in charge of the first team.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys will travel to Harry Gwala Stadium where they are scheduled to face Maritzburg United in a Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash on Friday.

Chiefs are undefeated in their last four competitive matches against the Team of Choice and they will be looking to extend that run by securing a win in Pietermaritzburg.