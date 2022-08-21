Kaizer Chiefs fans displeased by boos during Richards Bay PSL clash: ‘Stop the new low'

Amakhosi supporters tore into each other for heckling heard after the match against the PSL debutants

After Kaizer Chiefs laboured past Richards Bay and secured a slim 1-0 win in a Premier Soccer League contest, fans have come out to condemn the booing witnessed at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Amakhosi fought hard and collected the three points despite being numerically disadvantaged after Yusuf Maart was red carded.

Dillon Solomons’ goal from the penalty spot, after Kgaogelo Sekgota was brought down, was enough for the Glamour Boys to emerge as winners and redeem themselves from last week's 4-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, a section of fans booing their own players became the subject of the day after the match in Durban.

While the majority were concerned by the boos, some pointed out the players they want to see dropped and those who should see more playing time.

Another supporter decided to pick out the positivity he felt and urged his fellow supporters to stop the negativity around Chiefs.

One fan claimed the current Amakhosi squad is the greatest in history and suggested the only thing the team must work on now.

Some clashed on whether Arthur Zwane is the right coach to handle the Soweto giants.

After bailing out Chiefs against Richards Bay, Solomons attracted praise amid the debate about the boos heard at the stadium.