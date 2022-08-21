Kaizer Chiefs fans displeased by boos during Richards Bay PSL clash: ‘Stop the new low'

After Kaizer Chiefs laboured past Richards Bay and secured a slim 1-0 win in a Premier Soccer League contest, fans have come out to condemn the booing witnessed at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Amakhosi fought hard and collected the three points despite being numerically disadvantaged after Yusuf Maart was red carded.
Dillon Solomons’ goal from the penalty spot, after Kgaogelo Sekgota was brought down, was enough for the Glamour Boys to emerge as winners and redeem themselves from last week's 4-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.
However, a section of fans booing their own players became the subject of the day after the match in Durban.
I am not sure hey, I have been inside the stadium and watched Kaizer Chiefs supporters shamelessly booing their own.— Dabane ❤️✌🏾 (@Sgadi28) August 21, 2022
If people played football will understand the impact & importance of MIND in a game. bullying your own player is a no no no for me..— @elva (@elva12841915) August 21, 2022
Most were not Kaizer Chiefs fans trust me I was there— Dr. Malume ka Nololo (@legend_mabhula) August 21, 2022
Kaizer Chiefs booing Ngezana was a new low, "love and peace" they say. Mncm!— Ishlabani🇿🇦 (@SaluutVee) August 21, 2022
Maybe the solution to stop the booing of our players is for the club to record a message from Mangethe and ask him to talk about it disrupts the team in match situations. He still has goodwill among the majority of Chiefs supporters and maybe they will listen to him.— Dabane ❤️✌🏾 (@Sgadi28) August 21, 2022
Season is long, we will still need Ngezana. Zitha already on two yellows. We need to stop booing our players ❤️✌️— Dr Igama UTebogo (@Cadre57226632) August 21, 2022
The only useless and unnecessary pressure is from us Chiefs fans . We must just support Zwane and his boys this thing of booing our own players kills confidence of our players— Mukundi (@MukundiMpho) August 21, 2022
We need to stop booing our players Ngezane is not a bad player we all make mistakes ,I was very disappointed yesterday seeing aur fans booing their own player.— Siyabonga Mthethwa (@Siyabon81737412) August 21, 2022
While the majority were concerned by the boos, some pointed out the players they want to see dropped and those who should see more playing time.
Good performance by the boys under the circumstances. Can coach Zwane for once bench Billiat, that boy is finished. Also can he continue starting with Sokgota and Nkosiphile Ngcobo. Lastly, Frosler should not be playing on the left side he must go and compete with Blom n Solomon.— Mongezi (@Mongezi31976136) August 21, 2022
But billiat needs a bench,it's not billiat I know maybe along the way he will come right— mzolisto (@Zola34600529) August 21, 2022
Another supporter decided to pick out the positivity he felt and urged his fellow supporters to stop the negativity around Chiefs.
How about we give a huge support to this beautiful Team and put negativity aside...we are forever complaining..— Clement Nkgetheng Makola (@MakolaNkgetheng) August 21, 2022
We played a very interesting and impressive football b4 dat red card..lets gv credit guys ✌✌
One fan claimed the current Amakhosi squad is the greatest in history and suggested the only thing the team must work on now.
We are witnessing the greatest Kaizer Chiefs team in the history of the game. The current team just need to find good combination. They 'll beat any team in the PSL— Mr GC (@GeofChauke30) August 21, 2022
Great win yesterday & considering we were one man down. @KaizerChiefs @kaizerm_jr
Kaizer Chiefs doesn't need 11 players to beat other teams!— 🇿🇦 Dlangamandla kaMasholovana (@Bhuquza) August 21, 2022
Even with 10 players they still easily boss the field. #KaizerChiefs#SuperSport #DSTVPREMIERSHIP#FARPost pic.twitter.com/vvJLwQqQU8
Some clashed on whether Arthur Zwane is the right coach to handle the Soweto giants.
He's showing signs of favoritism we know Mathoho can better than Ngezana, Yusuf Maart was red carded and 2nd half they were dominating but still he doesn't field Nange..— Maanda B (@MaandaB3) August 21, 2022
Kaizer Chiefs is too big for Arthur..
After bailing out Chiefs against Richards Bay, Solomons attracted praise amid the debate about the boos heard at the stadium.
Solomons is the Kaizer Chiefs Hlaudi Motsoeneng. The guy oozes confidence. It helps to have such a confident player who just fills the atmosphere with his positive energy. No matter what u think of hm he just doesn't care but get on with the job. A fresher that doesn't shy away👏— Mpangazitha | Ntombela | Malandela (@MathewsNtanzi) August 20, 2022
Dillan Solomons 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— El Capitano ⚽ (@_izodlalaiTv) August 20, 2022
What a player!
The kind of players who leave it all on the pitch!! My man of the match!
Zitha Kwinika and Njabulo Ngcobo we our soldiers in that defense pic.twitter.com/aFyF2HOYq6
In my opinion, besides the penalty he scored, Solomons really put in a good shift tonight shem...— Sir-Benz (@NhlapoMsebenzi) August 20, 2022
Damn Zwane has a gem of a player on Solomons— SKHANDA WORLD 2022 (@MoneriMandla) August 20, 2022
Solomons improves each and every game he plays. Lad is just maverlous to watch— Dr Sheikh Bilal (@Master_P_61703) August 20, 2022