Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate Mamelodi Sundowns draw while Mosimane's tired
Mamelodi Sundowns drew against Bidvest Wits in PSL action at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The result means the Brazilians are nine points behind Kaizer Chiefs. As for the Students, they are 14 points behind but with three matches in hand.
Football followers on social media believe this could be the night Chiefs "won" the title. With both their rivals losing two points, Amakhosi keep an excellent lead at the top.
Before the game, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane indicated how tired his outfit is. You can watch a video of him turning the tables, asking the media if they're tired of watching them.
Mosimane openly admits he would prefer to go for a braai than play football right now. Is this why the Brazilians dropped two points? Were they too tired after exerting themselves in the Telkom Knockout Cup final on the weekend?
Sundowns lifted the Cup after beating Maritzburg United 2-1. However, many rival fans point out on social media that Sundowns have a big enough squad to contend with the fixture load, just like the top clubs in Europe.
People are braa-ing 😬 pic.twitter.com/sMNblBKjD8— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) December 17, 2019
Sundowns closing the gap at the top— 🆑 (@LoyisoMwati) December 17, 2019
#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/fgPf3WJHq2
We keep on going. We are Mamelodi Sundowns 👆 pic.twitter.com/6bPzCeoJtQ— Durban Branch Official (@dbnbranch) December 17, 2019
It was Sundowns Vs Wits but Kaizer chiefs won that's how unstoppable we are in the league this season😂 #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/WNmc297Lc7— Koketso3x (@Koketso3x1) December 17, 2019
At sundowns we guarantee you trophies pic.twitter.com/HP6rsCdSp0— Tito Vilanova (@IamAlphonzo) December 15, 2019
So both Chiefs and Sundowns played 13 matches and Chiefs is still leading by 9 points. This is good news #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/NHLz2fyfYG— Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) December 17, 2019
Equalizer from Gift Motupa.— 👆🏿💚💛 #CurrentAbsaPremAndTKOChamp (@9xChamPFion) December 17, 2019
Some of us will blame Onyango but what about the clear chance missed by Zwane?#Sundowns 1 - 1 BidvestWits. pic.twitter.com/Md0NiUOg2P
🚨MATCHDAY 🚨— Shimaninki🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) December 17, 2019
Telkom cup champions playing against Wits. Let's collect 3 points.
Ka bo yellow Masandawana 👆🏾👆🏾#AbsaPrem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/Z8nRFvYgKW
Sundowns & wits we just want a lovely explosive draw #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/RDD9aGvP3T— Nimzo…👑 (@nims79) December 17, 2019
Sundowns' Castro vs Kaizer Chiefs' shell garage Castro. 🏃🏿♂️🏃🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/LEJNcO2sMU— 👆🏿💚💛 #CurrentAbsaPremAndTKOChamp (@9xChamPFion) December 16, 2019
Its Mamelodi Sundowns Day pic.twitter.com/HEAdv7D3ys— S'KHULU (@Musa_Mlambo) December 17, 2019
Today Sundowns may have lost the league. 🙆🏿♂️🙈— Catalyst🇿🇦 (@Chiya_Simphiwe) December 17, 2019
All @KaizerChiefs after Sundowns and Wits draw— Brian Nel™ (@nel17brian) December 17, 2019
🤣😂🤣#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/snG7oO8K6u
Sundowns failed to close the gap pic.twitter.com/eEgd53kckS— Ta-Siya Kuwe (@Niro21_) December 17, 2019
Jali is doing the things there at Sundowns. 👌🏽— Tholithembelihle🍯 (@ThoLI_Tee) December 17, 2019
#AbsaPrem technology is when Wits draw with Sundowns and happiness goes straight to khosi fans😂— Pontsho_012 (@Pontsho_012) December 17, 2019
.
Khosi Dumela!
#ssdiski @ThatoMoeng this results are not gud for either wits or Sundowns , is gud for chiefs pic.twitter.com/6zxtKxoDGA— musiiwa magula (@musiiwammagula) December 17, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns draws a game and a Pirates fan is angry is this technology 😳 https://t.co/6rapOTwbT7— Desparado-Omnyama ♠️ (@Mirasse_) December 17, 2019
A team with 38 players and still complaining about fatigue and not resting.. I mean you have 3 starting XI you don’t use, but you always complain 🙄 #Sundowns— Special someone 😊 (@LwandleMkh_) December 17, 2019
#Sundowns they are tired #AbsaPrem— Maiphephi (@2010mbatha) December 17, 2019
Themba Zwane disappointed tonight, we dropped points because again his finishing is below 50% of the chances he gets. #FootballStalkers #AbsaPrem #PSL #Sundowns #SSDiski— Khoza Irvin (@KhozaIrvin1) December 17, 2019