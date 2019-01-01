Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate Mamelodi Sundowns draw while Mosimane's tired

Tuesday night's PSL match could have a significant influence on where the title ends up this season

Mamelodi Sundowns drew against Bidvest Wits in PSL action at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The result means the Brazilians are nine points behind Kaizer Chiefs. As for the Students, they are 14 points behind but with three matches in hand.

Football followers on social media believe this could be the night Chiefs "won" the title. With both their rivals losing two points, Amakhosi keep an excellent lead at the top.

Before the game, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane indicated how tired his outfit is. You can watch a video of him turning the tables, asking the media if they're tired of watching them.

Mosimane openly admits he would prefer to go for a braai than play football right now. Is this why the Brazilians dropped two points? Were they too tired after exerting themselves in the Telkom Knockout Cup final on the weekend?

Sundowns lifted the Cup after beating Maritzburg United 2-1. However, many rival fans point out on social media that Sundowns have a big enough squad to contend with the fixture load, just like the top clubs in Europe.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

