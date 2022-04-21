Kaizer Chiefs fans already celebrating after coach Baxter's sacking rumours

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was reportedly released by the club on Thursday.

This follows last weekend's 1-0 home defeat against SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League match.

After the match, Chiefs fans at FNB Stadium were baying for Baxter's head and the coach reacted in the post-match press conference by saying he was ready to leave if the supporters wanted him out.

Then on Thursday, reports emerged that Baxter has been fired by Chiefs and while the club is yet to confirm the coach's reported departure, a cryptic tweet fuelled the rumours.

We can't say anything right now...❤️✌️ — Kaizer Chiefs (@KAlZERCHIEFS) April 21, 2022

In recent weeks, a considerable number of fans had taken to social media calling for Baxter's sacking.

But as the rumours spread like wildfire, Amakhosi fans entered into celebration mode.

Finally Stuart Baxter is gone we need to celebrate this💃💃💃 plus I'm off today ♥️✌🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Kwftz31QiS — Pikzah Phiwa (@PikzahPhiwa) April 21, 2022

Arthur Zwane after hearing Stuart Baxter has been sacked. pic.twitter.com/6QCcKB4vIB — PSL log Table (@PSLlogTable) April 21, 2022

STUART BAXTER IS GONE😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1trokGcTjW — Kaizer Chiefs forever ✌🏾🥹❤️ (@tintswalomegacy) April 21, 2022

The firing of Stuart Baxter is probably the best news of the week so far pic.twitter.com/6ANU9YdI0g — The Musician (@bongzmessi) April 21, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs fans chasing Stuart Baxter away from their club pic.twitter.com/vf0iANpoWz — Themba M Matlala (@Mapiano_) April 21, 2022

Kaizer Motaung Jnr to Stuart Baxter 😭 pic.twitter.com/DrXh1sBrBX — The Iron Duke (Unruly) 💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) April 21, 2022

This meme will finally get to rest a bit 🤣😂 Stuart Baxter Zwane Naturena pic.twitter.com/hfxr2HqiTu — Papa Andzi (@Nkateko_KAL) April 21, 2022

Stuart Baxter has been fired 🤣



Day made🤣😭❤️🙌🏾Happiest guy right now,I just enjoy watching chiefs suffer yazi it brings joy to me.😍😊😅🚀 pic.twitter.com/hMw97xgRgi — Xhosa is 🔥 🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) April 21, 2022

As Chiefs fans celebrated, others asked each other about Baxter's possible replacement.

It appears the majority settled for Arthur Zwane as their preferred candidate to replace Baxter.

For once Kaizer chiefs listened to us by firing that fraud "Stuart Baxter". Give Arthur Zwane a chance until the end of the season...... pic.twitter.com/B3kQ9EDdsQ — Best selling Author (@MeshackBevhula) April 21, 2022

If you can not celebrate Stuart Baxter's Exit at Kaizer Chiefs,you don't like the club as you say you are!



Kaizer Chiefs Friends,Fans and supporters let's all gather here and show some love to our own Arthur 10111 Zwane.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/UlLYcKK7Tk — 𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐌𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐀  (@Busani_MtalanaM) April 21, 2022

It's time for Arthur Zwane to be given the position of head coach for Kaizer Chiefs as Stuart Baxter is gone pic.twitter.com/dBXRtBrov8 — Proudly Local 👨🏾🇿🇦 (@CrocSclothing) April 21, 2022

Barcelona gave Pep a chance from the Development



Real Madrid gave Zidane a chance without a solid coaching history



Juventus gave Pirlo a chance



What will Kaizer Chiefs lose if they give Arthur Zwane a chance?



The coaches who have been brought didn't deliver mos. — Sir Tshemedi  (@RealTshemedi) April 21, 2022

Let the ones who love and are passionate about Kaizer Chiefs run the ship pic.twitter.com/vD46aHiW2A — Arthur Zwane wa rona ❤️✌🏿 (@MotsoAphi) April 21, 2022

Steve Khophela

Solinas

Ernest Middendorp

Gavin Hunt

Now Stuart Baxter

Next will Arthur Zwane

But Parker, Manyama n co will still be in Naturena..

Bobby Motoung too...Who is the real problem here??...r we hitting the right nail?..don't think 🤔 so KAIZER CHIEFS pic.twitter.com/NQg2MoYeED — Mgoba Wa Ntshava (@tshembhani) April 21, 2022

If Baxter leaves, that could unlock playing opportunities for certain players.

The fans acknowledged that and the name of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo had featured the most.

Kaizer Chiefs sacked Stuart Baxter, now we will see the best of our Ngcobo players

👏👏👏 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mR9hdyc5hN — #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) April 21, 2022

Now Our Kaizer Chiefs is gonna start playing Great Football ❤️✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/l8aDrcKWKv — Percy kokong (@percy_kokong) April 21, 2022

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo right now... after hearing Stuart Baxter departure. pic.twitter.com/V2ZC0JkeOX — YourPastorsFavDJ (@touchda8thwnda) April 21, 2022

