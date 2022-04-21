Kaizer Chiefs fans already celebrating after coach Baxter's sacking rumours
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was reportedly released by the club on Thursday.
This follows last weekend's 1-0 home defeat against SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League match.
After the match, Chiefs fans at FNB Stadium were baying for Baxter's head and the coach reacted in the post-match press conference by saying he was ready to leave if the supporters wanted him out.
Then on Thursday, reports emerged that Baxter has been fired by Chiefs and while the club is yet to confirm the coach's reported departure, a cryptic tweet fuelled the rumours.
In recent weeks, a considerable number of fans had taken to social media calling for Baxter's sacking.
But as the rumours spread like wildfire, Amakhosi fans entered into celebration mode.
As Chiefs fans celebrated, others asked each other about Baxter's possible replacement.
It appears the majority settled for Arthur Zwane as their preferred candidate to replace Baxter.
If Baxter leaves, that could unlock playing opportunities for certain players.
The fans acknowledged that and the name of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo had featured the most.
Would it be the right decision for Chiefs to fire Baxter? Who would be the best coach to replace him? Let us know in the comments below.