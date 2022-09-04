Kaizer Chiefs fans bay for Zwane’s head: Coach 'is cooking but stove is off'

Amakhosi failed to win for a second straight league game and this time around they dropped points at home

Kaizer Chiefs were left outside the top half of the table following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with AmaZulu at FNB Stadium.

After playing their last four games across all competitions outside Johannesburg, Amakhosi were back at their home ground but it was a fruitless outing.

After recently losing 2-0 to Cape Town City in a league match, they fired blanks all evening on Saturday and failed to beat visiting Usuthu.

The dominant talking point by Chiefs fans is the capabilities of coach Arthur Zwane to lead such a big football institution.

Most Amakhosi followers appear to have lost faith in Zwane and are not convinced he is the right man for this job.

“As a head coach, Arthur Zwane is not good enough for Kaizer Chiefs,” posted one @Mlungisi__N22 who went on to say, “This gambling will never pay off. It's all a waste of time. Zwane ball isn't going to win anything. It's all just vibes.”

Zwane was hired to replace Stuart Baxter and he is tasked with rebuilding the Soweto giants back into a formidable force in the Premier Soccer League.

But @MrKeepDurbaning does not see any progress with the coach, saying “Zwane is failing. We not building anything at this moment.”

After coaching Chiefs’ development side before becoming an assistant coach to Gavin Hunt and then Baxter, @ZukzFranco still feels the coach was not ready for this task to be at the helm of the Soweto giants.

“Facts are facts. Zwane is not ready to coach Chiefs,” @ZukzFranco said.

@mgcina_sbusiso also says, “Chiefs needs a proper coach not Arthur Zwane.”

In voicing his disapproval of what is happening at Chiefs, @theomol throws some humour in it, saying, “Zwane is cooking but the stove is off.”

He was supported by @LehlohonoloSho8 who said, “We have to accept the fact that there's no Zwane Ball here we should stop forcing things. One thing our coach doesn't know is that you have to emphasize a structure first before you can come up with an identity. Zwane is cooking but the stove is off.”

There are, however, others who support the Amakhosi coach, calling for him to be given more time to prove himself.

They feel sacking Zwane will not be the solution to Chiefs’ problems.

“So the team must sack Zwane now and appoint a new coach? That new coach must win all his first games? Failure to do that there will be calls for him to be sacked again? Will we ever support any coach as Chiefs fans?” commented @Tobisani1.

@tintswalomegacy also concurs, “Zwane is fixing the mess he didn't create... expecting him to fix everything in 6 games is bogus.”