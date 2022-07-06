Kaizer Chiefs fans are still angry at me, they say I cost them PSL title - Maluleka

The 33-year-old admitted he feels emotional when he discusses his departure from Amakhosi after failing an agreement over a new deal

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George 'Mido' Maluleka has reflected on his departure from Kaizer Chiefs.

Mido was an influential player for Chiefs as they challenged for the Premier Soccer League championship under coach Ernst Middendorp during the 2019-20 season.

However, Maluleka was released by Amakhosi after the club discovered that he had signed a pre-contract with Sundowns midway through the campaign.

"I'm very emotional when talking about Kaizer Chiefs. It's not easy to talk about what happened," Maluleka said on SAFM.

"But we couldn't agree on terms. I would have stayed until the end of the season, but I didn't have a contract anymore."

Chiefs were inconsistent in the league after releasing Maluleka and ultimately, the Soweto giants lost the PSL championship to Sundowns.

"I know some people are still angry. I've heard and seen the comments about me costing Chiefs the title, but what could I do? he asked.

"It's in the past now and I really don't like talking about what happened there. It wasn't my decision."

The experienced player recently completed his transfer to AmaZulu from Sundowns on a free transfer and he appreciates the positive messages he has been receiving.

"Even though there are some fans who are angry, but I know some accepted what happened and have sent me positive messages which I appreciated," he added.

"But now I'd like to focus on AmaZulu and not go back to the past."