Kaizer Chiefs fan designs his own jersey and receives criticism

Amakhosi fans criticised the design concept despite the efforts of a local supporter

A fan took to Twitter to share his own version of the club’s kit he had designed.

AttvilleKCFans shared what he thought was an improved design of the clubs famous black and gold kit on social media and received mixed reviews from fellow Amakhosi fans.

While the first few reactions seemed to appreciate the design, a storm brewed soon thereafter with disapproval from several users that followed.

Chiefs are next in action on Saturday in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 encounter.

How is this Amakhosi??? ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wii4hFRAR5 — Kaizer Chiefs (@AttvilleKCFans) February 18, 2020

I'm giving the one who is designing our jersey a round of applause genius this is very beautiful pic.twitter.com/ga1hjsk19p — Raymond Valoi (@im_Ray96) February 18, 2020

Wow it's awesome ✌✌✌✌ — Bongani Hoshe (@BonganiHoshe6) February 18, 2020

Nah we can't be zebras for ever. — vuyani (@khanyiqondani8) February 18, 2020

Ugly — Xolisani Noti (@xolienoti) February 18, 2020

Too busy on the chest serious 😅 — Mánăndo -de- $tèèzy (@de_teezy) February 18, 2020

theres nothing that says "kaizer chiefs" about that jersey — #Amakhosi4Champions ✌🏽🇿🇦 (@geeza_sthabzen) February 18, 2020

Not today, not tomorrow, not ever — UmNdebele🍒 (@KhanyiCoated) February 18, 2020

The jersey looks a bit ugly due to our recent losses. If you can turn that around, it will change for the best 🤞🏽 — Dave Jakwe (@DJakwe) February 18, 2020

Damn ugly..... Sorry khosi — Siya Diko🇿🇦 (@SiyaDiko15) February 18, 2020

This is the one for me pic.twitter.com/qUS73nwXIq — Wandile mhlelembana (@Wandilemhlelem1) February 19, 2020

Stop confusing us with these jerseys, lets win the league first!!!! — Kagiso (@kagiso309) February 18, 2020