Kaizer Chiefs' Faiz Abrahams reveals Wandile Duba told him 'to try and score' ahead of stunning free kick goal

In a high-stakes encounter where Kaizer Chiefs were leading 2-1, the game hung in the balance as they were awarded a free kick in the 76th minute.

Positioned deep inside Siwelele territory, midway between the left touchline and the penalty area, most expected a standard delivery into the box.

However, Faiz Abrahams has revealed that a quick conversation with teammate Wandile Duba changed the course of the match and perhaps his own career trajectory at Naturena.









Speaking about the tactical shift in that decisive moment, Abrahams explained the exchange that took place on the pitch.

“When I went to take the free kick, [Wandile] Duba told me not to cross the ball for anyone but to try and score,” Abrahams revealed to the Kaizer Chiefs website.

It was a bold suggestion for a player making only his second appearance in the famous Gold and Black jersey, but Abrahams showed the confidence required to execute such a difficult task.

The execution was nothing short of world-class, as Abrahams utilised his cultured right foot to produce a strike of immense quality.

The ball curled beautifully toward the far post, striking the upright before rebounding into the net via a deflection off the Siwelele goalkeeper, Samukelo Xulu. This vital strike put Amakhosi 3-1 ahead, and while Siwelele managed to pull a late consolation goal back, Abrahams’ stunning effort remained the ultimate difference between the two sides.

For Abrahams, this goal represents more than just three points for the team; it is a testament to the hard work he has been putting in behind the scenes since arriving at the club.

The youngster is determined not to let this be a one-off moment of brilliance and is already looking at how he can maintain this level of performance throughout the gruelling season.

“It felt great because I have been working very hard,” he said.

“I’m just going to keep working hard and giving my all in training. I aim to stay consistent and always keep my performance levels up.”

The focus for the Amakhosi now shifts to their upcoming away fixture against Polokwane City at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday September 12.

With the momentum of a hard-fought victory behind them, the squad is eager to continue their climb up the league table.

Abrahams is confident that the technical team will have the right strategy in place to secure another positive result on the road.

The player remains humble despite his recent heroics, insisting that the collective effort and the instructions from the dugout will be the primary drivers of success in their next outing.

“The coach will set a plan for this weekend, and we will go out and execute it,” he declared.



