SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews insists coach Gavin Hunt has a lot to prove after struggles at Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.

Hunt won three PSL titles with SuperSport

He struggled at Chippa and Kaizer Chiefs

Matthews adamant Hunt will rise again

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has backed his head coach Gavin Hunt to silence the doubters and rediscover the form that once made him one of the most feared managers in the PSL.

Hunt made a return to SuperSport United, a team he helped dominate South African football between 2007 and 2013, having struggled with Chiefs and Chippa United in the intervening years.

Matthews is adamant the 58-year-old will prove his worth at the Swanky Boys soon and acknowledges that bigger teams may soon come for his services.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Once Gavin wins anything with us, suddenly he’s going to be popular again," Matthews said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"When we face no competition because he was just let go by Chiefs and Chippa, it was difficult for him, but he’s got a lot to prove and he will prove it.

"When he proves it, suddenly there are going to be other people who will come up and have an interest in him."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The administrator further expounded how the team has lost good coaches due to their own success at SSU, but insists that - even if Hunt does see his stock soar - United will be stronger after his time back at Matsatsantsa.

"I have lost so many coaches – I lost Pitso Mosimane to Bafana Bafana, I lost Stuart Baxter to Bafana, I lost Gavin to Wits when Brian Joffe was coming and spending big money – so I lost coaches in that way," Matthews continued.

"That’s life. Now I’m trying to build a life that will stand the test of time when Gavin’s left. If I leave and whatever the situation is, the club must be strong Gavin has bought in that philosophy and he’s doing that in terms of coaching and things that are happening in our all structures to strengthen, especially the youth."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hunt led Matsatsantsa to three Premier Soccer League titles and the Nedbank Cup.

He later helped Bidvest Wits win MTN8 title, Premier Soccer League, and the Telkom Knockout Cup.

However, he did not win anything since departing.

He has started the 2022/23 PSL season with a bang, helping his team win six matches, draw three and lose as many. SuperSport United are on 21 points, seven less than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played 12 matches as well.

WHAT NEXT: Hunt and SuperSport United will resume competitive assignment on December 30 with a top-tier assignment against Marumo Gallants.