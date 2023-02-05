Kaizer Chiefs fail to put 10-man TS Galaxy to the sword and miss chance to leapfrog Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs failed to take advantage of their numerical superiority over TS Galaxy who held the Soweto giants to a 0-0 draw in Sunday's PSL clash.

Amakhosi couldn't take their chances on the day

Galaxy were reduced to 10 players after Sanoka's dismissal

Coach Arthur Zwane's side remain fifth on the PSL standings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were left to rue to their missed chances in a match played at Mbombela Stadium, with the two teams having drawn 2-2 in the first round league clash last October in Johannesburg.

Chiefs started the match brightly and they created the better chances, but they were frustrated by Galaxy's Bosnian goalkeeper Vasilije Kolak who pulled off fabulous saves to deny Keagan Dolly and Sifiso Hlanti, before Ashley du Preez missed a sitter.

The visitors continued to dominate the game after the restart - putting the Rockets' defence under pressure. The hosts were reduced to 10 players after Marks Munyai was dismissed for making a reckless challenge on Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana who had to be substituted due to the bone crunching tackle.

Galaxy then sat back and stood firm thwarting Chiefs who were limited to long-range shots which either missed the target or were easily gathered by Kolak.

Ultimately, the game ended in a 0-0 draw and Galaxy moved up to the 10th spot on the PSL standings after containing a blunt Chiefs side.

ALL EYES ON: Siyabonga Ngezana as the tall centre-back surprisingly started at right-back ahead of Zitha Kwinika with full-backs Dillan Solomons and Reeve Frosler out injured.

Ngezana produced a solid performance as a makeshift right-back - neutralizing his former teammate Bernard Parker and Sphiwe Mahlangu who were operating in the left side of the Galaxy attack.

The 25-year-old also made a promising overlapping runs and delivered some decent crosses, but his Amakhosi teammates were wasteful in front of goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are now undefeated in their last two matches, but they failed to make it two wins in a row against Galaxy having brushed aside Royal AM 2-0 last weekend.

The draw against the Rockets saw Amakhosi remain fifth on the PSL standings as they missed a chance to leapfrog fourth-placed Orlando Pirates - leaving the two local football heavyweights level on points.

They are both three points behind third-placed Richards Bay as the race to finish in the top three spots hots up.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys will now travel to Harry Gwala Stadium where they are scheduled to face Maritzburg United in a Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash on Friday.

Chiefs are undefeated in their last four competitive matches against the Team of Choice and they will be looking to extend that run by securing a win in Pietermaritzburg.