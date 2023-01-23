Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes new signing Christian Saile Basomboli might solve club's struggles in front of goal.

Chiefs have been struggling in attack

Zwane explains Basomboli expectations

22-year-old striker might make debut on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs have been struggling to take the many chances they create in the Premier Soccer League and Zwane explains his expectations on new striker Basomboli, who joined last week.

On Saturday, Amakhosi played a good game against league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns but failed to capitalise on opportunities created, eventually falling to Neo Maema's effort.

10111 hopes the Congolese import will help the Soweto heavyweights to make the most of the chances they create in the final third.

WHAT HE SAID: "We expect Christian to come in and hit the ground running, but also we don’t want to put him under pressure. There are many other players who can take that [the scoring] responsibility," Zwane told the media.

"That is why I’m saying it’s about hitting the target. It’s not that we don’t get to the final third. I was going to be very worried if we weren’t creating chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from the 22-year-old Basomboli - who was signed on a three-year deal, Chiefs have been linked with Golden Arrows winger Pule Mmodi.

The changes in attack have been necessitated by Chiefs struggling in front of the goal. Ashley Du Preez and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana have not had the expected impact after joining Amakhosi at the beginning of the season.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpage

Kaizer Chiefs

WHAT NEXT: Basomboli might make his debut for his new club on Sunday when Kaizer Chiefs play Royal AM in a PSL outing.