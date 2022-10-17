Kaizer Chiefs exit hasn't sunk in yet - Parker reveals ahead of FNB Stadium return with TS Galaxy

Midfielder Bernard Parker has revealed he still has feelings for his former team Kaizer Chiefs despite moving to TS Galaxy.

WHAT HAPPENED: The veteran midfielder ended his association with Amakhosi - the club he represented for over a decade, in the last transfer window.

During his spell with Chiefs, the 36-year-old played a crucial role in helping the team win two Premier Soccer League titles among other silverware.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ex-Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder joined TS Galaxy and has since played five top-tier matches.

He has been involved in the last four matches for the Rockets, helping them get just two points having lost half of the aforementioned number of matches.

WHAT HE SAID: The midfielder is expected to be part of the team that will play Chiefs. In his pre-match interview, he conceded he does not believe he is no longer with the Soweto heavyweights.

"The feeling hasn’t sunk in yet, I'm sure it will sink in when I put foot at FNB Stadium, the feeling it is, a first-time feeling, I don’t know how to describe it and I don’t know how I will be on the day, but I’m looking forward to it," Parker said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I hope on the day it will be a warm feeling. I wouldn’t say there’s anxiety to nerves, I would say it’s more of a good feeling. To play against my ex-team would be more of a feeling that would trigger emotions. I don’t know [if I will celebrate], we’ll see on the day."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The midfielder is optimistic he will be welcomed well by his former fans, "I hope I receive a warm and welcoming reception [from fans and former teammates], a positive reception, I hope to get that because of what I’ve done there in the past 11 years, I would like to… I’m anticipating a welcoming feeling."

WHAT NEXT: Parker is expected to play in this league assignment on Wednesday in the PSL.